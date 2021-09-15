Investing App Public.com and NFL Star Bobby Wagner Partner to Tackle Investing Literacy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Public.com, the popular investing app, and Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks All-Pro linebacker, entrepreneur, and investor, today announced a partnership to help tackle financial literacy and help people become better active long-term investors.

During the 2021-2022 NFL season, Wagner will partner with Public to bring lessons of financial literacy and economic empowerment to the app’s diverse community of more than one million members, as well as promote the value of long-term active investing through the Public app to his far-reaching fan base. The partnership kicks off in three exciting ways, with more developments to come during the 2021-2022 NFL season:

Wagner will serve as advisor to Public’s recently-launched program for NCAA student-athletes, One Team, which brings financial literacy tools and training to student-athletes following the NIL policy changes announced earlier this summer.

Wagner will also be advising on creative programming within the Public app, with more details to be announced soon.

For the duration of the partnership, Public will be giving away free stock for Wagner’s fans who start a portfolio on Public.

Wagner has been a champion of financial literacy and wellness throughout his career, from educating his teammates in the locker room, to interning at the Seattle-based VC firm Ignition Partners, and most recently, co-founding the venture capital fund Fuse Venture Partners. Now, Wagner will bring his off-field vision and lessons to the next generation of retail investors, a population which grew by more than ten million over the past year.

“I’ve built my successful football career on balancing near-term goals with a long-term vision, year in and year out, and that is how I approach investing,” Wagner said. “With tens of millions of new investors flooding into the stock market for the first time, I’m especially excited to partner with Public because of their unique focus on community, education, and inclusion alongside its elegant brokerage app. By joining forces, we can help more people reach the top of their financial wellness game early on in their investing journey.”

“We’re so excited to partner with Bobby and make him an equity holder of Public,” said Public.com co-CEO Leif Abraham. “His experience as an athlete, entrepreneur, investor and advocate for financial literacy make him the perfect partner on our shared mission to make the public markets work for all people.”

Disclosure: Open To The Public Investing is a member of FINRA & SIPC. Firm and regulatory fees apply.

About Public.com

Public.com is the investing social network where members can own fractional shares of stocks and ETFs, follow popular creators, and share ideas within a community of investors. Public makes the stock market an inclusive and educational place, with social features that make it easy to collaborate as you build your confidence as an investor.

The company is headquartered in New York and has raised $310 million to date from investors including Accel, Greycroft, Lakestar, Will Smith's Dreamers VC, business professor and entrepreneur Scott Galloway, Tony Hawk, The Chainsmokers' Mantis VC, GIRLBOSS author Sophia Amoruso, Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky, business executive Dick Parsons, Advancit Capital, YouTube legend Philip DeFranco, Blavity Inc. CEO and Founder Morgan Debaun, and Worklife VC.

Public is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit Public.com to download the free app for iOS or Android.