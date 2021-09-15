WEX Signs New Fleet Card Agreement with the State of Minnesota

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it has been awarded and entered into the state-wide fleet card contract with the State of Minnesota through the NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. WEX is proud to expand its extensive government contract portfolio and continue working with state-wide fleets.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO).

With the recent signings of additional NASPO participants Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona and Connecticut, WEX now has 34 state government contracts and approximately 1.2 million cards issued to state, federal and local government entities.

“We believe WEX’s tools, support and expertise in the public sector are best-in-class,” said Bernie Kavanagh, senior vice president and general manager of large fleet at WEX. “We take our responsibility to meet the unique needs of government fleets very seriously, and that has been borne out with our recent wins.”

The WEX Fleet Card program provides Minnesota state agencies and other eligible local government entities with convenient payment tools, reporting and analytics to support their purchases of fuel and electric vehicle charging services as well as other fleet-related expenses.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider. We provide payment solutions to businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in 14 countries and employs approximately 5,400 associates around the world.