Informa Tech Expands Insight into Cybersecurity Industry with NetSecOPEN Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informa Tech, the leading information and marketing services company for the tech industry, has partnered with NetSecOPEN, the non-profit network security industry group, to increase transparency across the cybersecurity vendor landscape.

The partnership will see Informa Tech’s research group Omdia analyse NetSecOPEN’s lab-controlled performance benchmarking and qualitative data of cybersecurity products to launch a series of reports and insights to inform enterprise purchasing decisions.

Steve Wylie, head of cybersecurity at Informa Tech commented: “NetSecOPEN is leading the industry for its use of open standards and establishing a level playing field for security product evaluation. Through this partnership, our Omdia analysts will have direct access to test results that will drive even greater insight into the cybersecurity products that are leading the industry.”

NetSecOPEN is a champion for open standards in security product testing. Since launching in 2017, its aim has been to develop independent industry-standard tests for cybersecurity products that bring a level playing field to security product evaluation and certifications. It works with several leading cybersecurity and testing organizations, including Cisco, EANTC, Fortinet, Juniper, Keysight, Palo Alto Networks, SE Labs, SonicWall, Sophos, Spirent, Trend Micro, UNH-IOL, Viavi and WatchGuard.

Brian Monkman, executive director of NetSecOPEN commented: “Informa Tech is a leader in informing the cybersecurity industry, offering unrivalled insight into the market via its Omdia research team and high-impact media and events platforms, Dark Reading and Black Hat. By working together, we look forward to providing more transparency into what is happening across the cybersecurity vendor landscape.”

ABOUT INFORMA TECH

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia is a leading international information and communications technology (ICT) research group. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was formed in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. Sitting at the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia reaches over four million technology decision makers, influencers and practitioners that form part of the wider Informa Tech community and has specialist research practices focusing on Enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, Communications Service Providers, Cybersecurity, Components & Devices, Media & Entertainment and Government & Manufacturing.

About NetSecOPEN

NetSecOPEN is a network security industry group in which network security vendors, tool vendors, labs and enterprises collaborate to create open and transparent testing standards. The goal of the group is to create a suite of standards to evaluate and certify network security products. NetSecOPEN standards also provide guidelines and best practices for enterprises to evaluate and certify modern network security infrastructure.

NetSecOPEN is working toward being certified as a standards body that will oversee the creation and updating of standards. Additionally, NetSecOPEN will oversee evaluation testing by network security product vendors and certification testing conducted by labs against the standards. Anyone with a vested interest in the outcome can participate in the creation or updating of the standards. These efforts will be conducted in an open and transparent manner, with drafts of the standard, project updates and future plans posted at https://netsecopen.org.