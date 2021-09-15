Coût de la Liberté Announces Agency Agreements for Sales in Europe, Asia and Russia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coût de la Liberté, a premier lifestyle brand headquartered in Los Angeles, announced today the signing of exclusive distribution agreements in preparation for its planned European product launch.

The brand has signed agreements with the following companies in the following geographic regions:

Fashion Consulting & Trading S.à.r.l., represented by Edith Guerin and Axel H. Haas, has to distribute Coût de la Liberté in The European Economic Area (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Monaco, Andorra and San Marino, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Contact- eguerin@fct-fashion.fr

Bernd Schürmann GmbH & Co. KG, represented by Bernd Schürmann, has agreed to distribute Coût de la Liberté in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Contact- info@berndschurmann.com

Eurofashion Consulting Fz-LLC, represented by Natalia Priloutskaia, has agreed to distribute Coût de la Liberté in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Moldavia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Russia. Contact- npriloutskaia@bmode.eu

LA BrandLab- represented by Lucy Alman, has agreed to distribute Coût de la Liberté in China, Japan, Hong Kong and Korea. Contact- lucy.alman@labrandlab.com

Coût de la Liberté is created by the former founder, creative director and CEO of True Religion Brand Jeans - Jeff Lubell and his wife Carrie Lubell, his company partner and co-founder.

Coût de la Liberté, which translates to 'The Cost of Freedom’, is set to challenge the mindset of unimaginative clothing with a strong point of view, blending Jeff's attraction to true artist expression and Carrie's innate passion for fashion expression.

Coût de la Liberté will be presenting their Spring/ Summer 2022 men’s and women’s collections during Paris Fashion Week from October 1 to October 6 at the Four Seasons George V.

To make appointments to view the collection in Paris, please contact Edith Guerin of Fashion Consulting and Trading at eguerin@fct-fashion.fr

For more information related to this release and to schedule a viewing or interview, please contact Michael Snell of The MJS Groupe at michael@mjsgroupe.com or press@mjsgroupe.com and +1 347 695 7764

To see more from Coût de la Liberté visit: https://coutdelaliberte.com