Air Premia Partners with Navitaire

SEOUL, South Korea & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Premia today announces it has selected Navitaire as its technology partner to provide key passenger reservation and commercial systems. The new carrier is using Navitaire’s leading New Skies® passenger services and ancillary sales platform, in addition to integrated solutions for day-of-departure, loyalty and revenue accounting.

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering more than 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.

Air Premia is establishing itself as a vibrant new choice in the region as a hybrid carrier offering extra comfort at an attractive price. Expanding on its flights between Seoul and Jeju, the airline plans to operate its widebody Boeing 787 aircraft to link Korea with mid-haul destinations in Southeast Asia and seeks to fly transpacific routes to the US. Navitaire’s modern solutions will complement the airline’s leading-edge image, enabling it to differentiate services and create innovative offerings to attract value-oriented customers using advanced digital, mobile-enabled platforms.

The Navitaire New Skies® reservations solution is a digital, “e-commerce first” platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach which manages both the offer and the order throughout the passenger lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision making and omni-channel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

“We believe Navitaire is the right partner with the best solutions to launch our airline and position Air Premia for success,” said Mr. Jooyeop Sim, Air Premia CEO. “We have confidence that Navitaire and its proven digital solutions will help us connect with customers and effectively compete in our dynamic marketplace.”

“We are honored that Air Premia has chosen Navitaire and look forward to partnering with the remarkable team of entrepreneurs driving the new business model forward,” added David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Powered by Navitaire’s advanced digital and retailing capabilities, Air Premia is well-poised for growth as it inspires a new generation of loyal, tech-savvy travelers. We share a strong focus on delivering value.”

About Air Premia

Air Premia (https://en.airpremia.com) is the first Hybrid Service Carrier (HSC) in Korea that offers high-quality service at a reasonable price based on its mission to bring about “comfort for everyone.” On August 16, 2021, Air Premia received an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, and officially launched as a new airline.

Air Premia offers service at a more reasonable price than Full-Service Carriers (FSCs) with more comprehensive aviation services and focuses on mid-to long-distance routes unlike Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) by prioritizing the passenger’s rights to board and customer’s convenience. Two types of seating options are available at Air Premia: Economy (Economy 35 Class) and Premium Economy (Premia 42 Class). Air Premia, the best in class, provides the most spacious and comfortable service with the seat pitches for Economy and Premium Economy at 35 inches and 42 inches, respectively. The total seating capacity is 309 with 56 seats for Premium Economy class and 253 seats for Economy class.

Compared to LCCs that mainly operate with smaller aircraft, Air Premia has adopted the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The aircraft built with cutting-edge technologies and carbon fiber composites have enhanced durability and upgraded features such as air pressure and humidity for passengers to travel with comfort and pleasure. The high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in the aircraft efficiently circulate the air, allowing safe and comfortable travel for passengers.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.