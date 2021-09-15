C3 AI to Enable Ambitious Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Goals with Aluminum Beverage Packaging Category Leader

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced that Ball Corporation has selected C3 AI Energy Management and C3 AI Ex Machina to help achieve the company’s ambitious sustainability goals, and to identify new opportunities to operate with greater energy efficiency.

Ball Corporation’s aluminum beverage packaging manufacturing plants required an industrial-strength, tried, tested and proven enterprise AI software platform to serve a variety of needs and audiences. Ball was seeking a key partner and solution that could integrate IoT data from 60 global facilities and to use that data with AI to uncover valuable information to help them make predictive, accurate, and actionable decisions to optimize the roadmap to reduce absolute carbon emissions within the company’s own operations by 55 percent by 2030 against a 2017 baseline.

C3 AI Energy Management provides real-time visibility across the entire enterprise and uses AI insights that enable companies to minimize energy consumption, utility costs, and carbon emissions. C3 AI Ex Machina allows business analysts, not just data scientists, to develop, scale, and apply AI insights without writing code. C3 AI Ex Machina is integrated with the underlying energy management data model provided by C3 AI Energy Management and will enable Ball Corporation’s team to easily develop ad-hoc analysis and build novel AI models that provide new and predictive insights that support business requirements.

The C3 AI Energy Management and Ex Machina solutions will address the following customer needs for Ball Corporation:

Plant operators – Provide near-real time insights for decisions intra-day to improve energy efficiency. This includes integrating data from energy and equipment monitors at each plant (IoT devices) and using AI to make actionable predictions.

– Provide near-real time insights for decisions intra-day to improve energy efficiency. This includes integrating data from energy and equipment monitors at each plant (IoT devices) and using AI to make actionable predictions. Regional operations – Allow regional leadership across North America, South America and EMEA to benchmark plants within their region and optimize investments aligned with regional practices and governmental regulations, ultimately achieving environmental and economic sustainability.

– Allow regional leadership across North America, South America and EMEA to benchmark plants within their region and optimize investments aligned with regional practices and governmental regulations, ultimately achieving environmental and economic sustainability. Sustainability Performance – C3 AI Energy Management can track, aggregate, manage and report on global energy use and company progress against Ball’s goal to increase energy efficiency by 30% by 2030.

“At C3 AI, we’ve seen a surge in large enterprises such as Ball Corporation setting ambitious environmental sustainability objectives,” said Ed Abbo, President and Chief Technology Officer, C3 AI. “This partnership represents two leaders in their respective segments – manufacturing and enterprise AI – coming together to achieve sustainability goals not only for their own organizations and industries, but to help safeguard the future of the planet.”

“We believe sustainability is a collaborative effort between our employees, global partners and key stakeholders, and we are committed to providing low-carbon, infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging to drive our vision for a more circular and sustainable economy,” said Adam Shalapin, Global Sustainability Manager, Ball Corporation. “As the leading provider of industrial strength enterprise AI tailored for energy management and sustainability solutions for large scale enterprises, C3 AI’s partnership helps us continue to advance our ambitious sustainability goals.”

For more information on C3 AI and its comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise AI solutions, visit https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/.

About C3 AI, Inc.

C3 AI, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.