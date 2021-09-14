Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions Launch COVID-19 Response to Help Hospitals & Physicians Administer Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions announce the launch of a COVID-19 response specifically to assist hospitals and physicians throughout the U.S. with dispensing and coordinating administration of Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Treatment to eligible patients.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Regeneron has proven to reduce viral levels and improve symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID patients. As COVID-19 infections continue, hospitals and physicians are turning to pharmacies to help treat infected and exposed patients who are eligible to receive the Regeneron treatment.
Regeneron should be received as soon as possible or within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for best results. It is also authorized for post-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 individuals who are not fully vaccinated or who are not expected to mount an adequate immune response to complete vaccination.
Regeneron is available in a clinic setting or as an in-home treatment, and requires a one-hour observation period. The treatment is covered by insurance plans and Medicare.
Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions, subsidiaries of Hy-Vee, Inc., have 21 locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. All locations are licensed to administer the Regeneron antibody treatment.
“Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions are proud to be part of the COVID-19 response, positively impacting the lives of the communities we serve,” said Kristin Williams, President of Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Chief Health Officer at Hy-Vee, Inc.
For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions’ COVID-19 response, email covidresponse@amberpharmacy.com. For all other inquiries, call (888) 370-1724, email info@amberpharmacy.com or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.
