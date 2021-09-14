Accelerating its Philanthropic Mission, FashGive, FashWire Partners with Fashion Group Foundation (FGF)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the month of September, FashWire is donating 10% of the FashWire platform profits to the Fashion Group Foundation (FGF). FGF is dedicated to promoting educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of fashion related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; and provision of career counseling services. Additionally, FGF supports the organization and sponsorship of seminars and other educational activities on a national and worldwide basis as well as sponsoring public service activities in which the fashion industry works, to serve relevant community needs, concerns and to stimulate and encourage membership and industry

“Through FashWire’s philanthropic arm, we have long been committed to donating to charitable organizations,” stated Kimberly Carney, CEO and Founder of FashWire. “The mission of FGF is entirely in line with our goals to transform the fashion industry. The fact that we can donate 10% of our profits and earmark funds for organizations like FGF deeply resonates with me, our brand partners and our powerful community of consumers.”

FashWire’s global platform offers consumers organic discovery of worldwide fashion in the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space by leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience through social tools, such as swiping, liking, saving and sharing to engage the consumer and build community. This instant consumer feedback allows FashWire’s global designer base to make better business decisions from the data and consumer shopping behavior they receive in real-time, encouraging the consumer to be the influencer and their feedback becomes part of essential brand decision making.

“We are delighted to partner with FashWire and Kimberly Carney, who won the FGI Rising Star Award 2021 in New Retail. We are grateful for the support for our essential programs to benefit the future of our industry,” says Maryanne Grisz, President and CEO, Fashion Group International.

To support Fashion Group Foundation (FGF), download the FashWire mobile app to shop your favorite brands at the App Store and Google Play Store.

About FashWire:

FashWire’s high-growth two-sided discovery and shopping marketplace provides its portfolio of designers and brands vital data into consumer shopping behavior patterns. Giving fashion designers real-time valuable insights through a seamless user experience makes FashWire the digital front runner in consumer global business intelligence. For consumers, FashWire creates a compelling interactive experience by combining immersive swipe voting and social integration to influence the designer instantly. Through its market-leading app and web experience, FashWire customers can shop a curated edit of 25,000+ products, sourced from over 400 contemporary designers and brands from 40+ countries. The company has raised $3M to date, recently launched GlossWire in the multibillion-dollar beauty industry and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, and tech spaces. For more information, visit FashWire at www.fashwire.com and download the FashWire mobile app at the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Fashion Group Foundation:

The Fashion Group Foundation’s mission is to promote educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of fashion related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; provision of career counseling services and education and to serve relevant community needs to support fashion industry works.

