A Distinguished Collaboration Between Fujairah-based Rumailah Farms and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the successful partnership between Rumailah Farms and Address Hotel + Resorts, the farm-fresh dairy product supplier, Rumailah Farms, has recently launched a promising partnership with a renowned premium luxury hotel located in Fujairah, Al Bahar Hotel & Resort on August 31.

The General Manager of Rumailah Farms, Abdullah Taleb, says “The value of establishing strong bonds with local businesses cannot be overstated. Having established ourselves in the B2C market, it's the logical next step for us to branch out and create value in other endeavors, such as B2B partnerships like this one.”

Two firms with shared values aiming for absolute customer satisfaction

The new partnership is expected to benefit both Rumailah Farms and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort massively since both firms aim at serving their customers with quality, high-standard and premium products or experiences for the latter. Al Bahar Hotel & Resort group has a commitment to provide quality and premium experiences for their guests while Rumailah Farms has risen to the position of top dairy product supplier in the Fujairah region. The luxury resort will serve its top-line guests with

local, high-quality and nutritious dairy products, the best the UAE has to offer. Rumailah Farms will also benefit from this partnership as the luxury hotel will provide a new venue to share its premium products with new demographics.

“Al Bahar is a true local institution in Fujairah and the fact that our products are served there is a testament to the power of commitment and hard work in the face of adversity," says Taleb.

Rumailah Farms manifests itself in the B2B market

Rumailah Farms products have been the number one choice of many Emirati dwellers and their exceptional products have been put on the market widely across Fujairah via supermarkets, restaurants and coffee shops since 2018. Moreover, the company's latest partnerships managed to establish them in the B2B market, showing they are a force to be reckoned with. The latest partnership was solidified on August 31, when the official signing ceremony between Al Bahar Hotel & Resort and Rumailah Farms took place. Representatives from the premium hotel and the dairy farm met at the farm facilities to officially launch their partnership.