NuScale Power Building Out Canadian Supply Chain, Advancing Manufacturing Work with BWXT Canada Facility in Preparation for Fabrication of the NuScale Power Module™

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuScale Power is advancing the manufacturing process development work at BWXT Canada Ltd.’s (BWXT Canada) facility in Cambridge, Ontario in preparation for the fabrication of the NuScale Power Module™ (NPM). The manufacturing process development is critical to developing NuScale’s small modular reactor (SMR) technology and represents an example of how NuScale is building out its Canadian supply chain.

NuScale engaged BWXT Canada in 2019 on an 18-month design for manufacturing contract for its upper reactor pressure vessel and steam generator, with the intent to award the manufacturing contract to BWXT Canada for Canadian projects. NuScale also anticipates more contracts with BWXT Canada for manufacturing services related to the upper reactor pressure vessel to commence in 2022 with the goal of supporting a Canadian deployment in 2028.

“We have made incredible progress this past year toward commercializing NuScale’s small modular reactor, including moving forward with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Vendor Design Review process and receiving the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s first-ever approval of a small modular reactor design last summer,” said John Hopkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. “The manufacturing process development work with BWXT Canada represents another powerful step forward as we continue to develop our supply chain to deliver our groundbreaking technology in North America and to the world.”

The ongoing manufacturing process development involves development and qualification of a specialized welding process to meet the manufacturing requirements of the NuScale vessels. This will help confirm the manufacturability of the NPM design, reducing the risk of first-of-a-kind manufacturing for NuScale’s current and future customers, and lead to opportunity for Canadian exports to NuScale plants globally. NuScale’s design maturity has allowed BWXT Canada to develop a comprehensive manufacturing plan for the upper reactor pressure vessel, along with manufacturing optimization reports, a detailed cost estimate based on the manufacturing plan, and a detailed manufacturing schedule, representing a benefit in cost and schedule certainty for potential buyers.

The contract initiated in 2019 is a critical step toward commercializing the NPM and is one example of the supply chain development opportunities for Canadian companies who have the power plant equipment expertise required by NuScale. NuScale estimates that 80 percent of the content for the NuScale power plant could be sourced by the existing Canadian supply chain capabilities. This includes opportunities stemming from BWXT Canada as it plans to engage sub-tier suppliers related to the reactor pressure vessels such as forging, precision manufacturing and material supply, steam generator tube bending and specialty services.

“We are excited to bring smarter, cleaner, safer and cost-competitive energy to Canada and the world, through our advanced SMR technology,” added Hopkins. “We see significant opportunities to localize the manufacturing and supply chain in Canada where the capabilities exist.”

Another example of the potential opportunities in Canada is NuScale’s longstanding partnership with Fluor as both investor and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service provider for NuScale’s NPM technology.

Fluor has more than 70 years of global experience in the nuclear industry, and has performed engineering, procurement and construction services for energy and other projects in Canada for more than 75 years. Fluor has been working closely with NuScale for over eight years, reviewing the design for constructability and supporting construction related activities, including Canadian supply chain availability.

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design—power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules—offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has offices in Corvallis, Ore.; Rockville, Md.; Charlotte, N.C.; Richland, Wash.; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power’s website.

BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT Canada) has over 60 years of expertise and experience in the design, manufacturing, commissioning and service of nuclear power generation equipment. This includes steam generators, nuclear fuel and fuel components, critical plant components, parts and related plant services. BWXT Canada’s sister company, BWXT Medical Ltd. (BWXT Medical) provides its customers, who conduct life-saving medical procedures for patients around the world, the benefit of decades of experience in the development, manufacturing, packaging and delivery of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, BWXT in Canada has approximately 1,500 employees at locations in Cambridge, Dundas, Peterborough, Toronto, Arnprior, Pickering, Port Elgin, Owen Sound, Kanata and Oakville, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. BWXT Canada is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT).

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.