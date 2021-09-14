Ergotron Expands Reach Through New Partnership With D&H Distributing

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ergotron, a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others, today announced a partnership with D&H Distributing, a leading technology distributor. D&H provides small- to medium-sized business (SMB), mid-market and consumer technologies to the North American channel. Through this agreement, Ergotron will extend its partner network and reach in the U.S., specifically among the SMB, education and gaming segments.

With the added strength of D&H, Ergotron will leverage the company’s expertise and breadth of business partners to expand access to its ergonomic, adjustable office furniture, such as sit-stand desks, mobile desks, monitor arms and charging carts.

“Over the past 18 months, the way we work, learn and play has changed dramatically, accelerating the need for versatile, ergonomic furniture in homes, offices and schools across the U.S.,” said Victoria Zona, manager of Americas distribution sales at Ergotron. “Our partnership with D&H will help to address this need and increase our reach within emerging and established market segments.”

The collaboration will enable D&H to support its partners to transform home and commercial office and classroom spaces to be more movement friendly, building a culture of health and wellness among employees, educators and students.

“Ergotron’s professional-grade solutions like monitor arms, standing desks, and AV carts, are an exciting addition to D&H’s line card,” said Tina Fisher, vice president of vendor management at D&H Distributing. “Their products will help our partners offer a more compelling and viable solution for hybrid office, remote work, and learn-from-home environments.”

“We’re proud to partner with D&H because the company’s continued growth and reputation in the industry are a testament to its dedication to client service and ability to evolve with the marketplace,” said David Miketinac, executive vice president, Americas at Ergotron. “Additionally, working with D&H provides our reseller partners with more choices about where they do business. We look forward to working together to deliver Ergotron solutions to D&H’s growing network of resellers and retailers.”

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others. Using human-centered design principles and the technology of movement, Ergotron builds solutions that help people thrive in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Its custom solutions group develops innovative products for leading global companies in a variety of industries.

Over nearly four decades, the company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit®, CareFit™, LearnFit® and JŪV™. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron’s facilities in St. Paul and China.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by the recent consolidation in the marketplace. As the company enters its 104th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh.