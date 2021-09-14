The Dale Jr. Download Gets a Big Bo-Sized Upgrade

The Bojangles Studio will feature a brightly branded neon sign, Bojangles decals on the window, and – of course – delicious chicken, hot biscuits and freshly steeped sweet tea for Dirty Mo Media’s hosts, team members and guests.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of the South’s greatest legends – Bojangles and Dale Earnhardt Jr. – are once again teaming up for a collaboration almost as flavorful as the new Bo’s Chicken Sandwich. Bojangles is boosting its digital portfolio by securing naming rights to the space in which Earnhardt and his digital content company, Dirty Mo Media, generate its audio and video programming. Starting today, Earnhardt Jr.’s popular podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, as well as industry-insider show, Door Bumper Clear, will be recorded in the Bojangles Studio.

The deal continues a partnership that began last year when the pair came together to celebrate Bojangles’ brand relaunch, with Earnhardt’s unmistakable voice saying “It’s Bo Time!” in all the brand’s commercials.

“When Dale helped us kick off our brand relaunch last year, it really took Bojangles to another level,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief brand and marketing officer. “As we have worked together to craft a partnership that’s meaningful to our customers and Dale’s fans, we discovered how important his podcast platform is in bringing the community together through thoughtful conversations. In those discussions, Dale’s team created an opportunity for Bojangles to be part of the conversation by naming the studio the Bojangles Studio. We said ‘yes’!”

“For what we are building at Dirty Mo Media and what Bojangles represents as a booming restaurant franchise, this is a perfect fit and an essential partnership for continued growth,” said Earnhardt. “Both of our businesses thrive on the relationships we have with our customers. I am proud to call the Bojangles Studio home for The Dale Jr. Download and all studio shows produced by Dirty Mo Media.”

In its ninth year of production, Earnhardt’s podcast connects racing’s past, present and future with dynamic guests, candid commentary and thoughtful conversation. This week, The Download completed its 357th episode, in which Earnhardt used much of the time unpacking and discussing his weekend return to the driver’s seat at Richmond Raceway. This unique transparency by a 15-time Most Popular Driver and 2021 NASCAR Hall-of-Fame class member is why The Download has become motorsports’ most popular podcast. It also is why – coupled with his successful broadcasting commentary for NBC Sports and the completion of his second season of the Peacock docuseries Lost Speedways – Forbes recently declared Earnhardt “NASCAR’s newest media mogul.”

“There is no denying Dale Jr.’s identity is built and fortified on racing,” said Mike Davis, founder and Executive Producer of Dirty Mo Media. “But I would also assert there has been no better vehicle in a post-racing life for Dale to consistently and effectively connect with fans than the microphone. Dirty Mo Media has contributed to this, and well-aligned partners like Bojangles have accelerated it.”

In addition to the Bojangles Studio naming rights, the partnership will include additional promotional efforts from Earnhardt as Bojangles continues to dial up its marketing efforts. Recent initiatives have included the launch of its new hand-breaded Bo’s Chicken Sandwich, an aggressive foray into signing Name, Image and Likeness deals with more than 70 college athletes, and an all-new Bojangles App.

All Dirty Mo Media podcasts are available on major podcasting platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and DirtyMoMedia.com.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.