Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Hartford HealthCare finalize new agreement prioritizing collaboration and move toward value

WALLINGFORD, Conn. & HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) and Hartford HealthCare (HHC) announced that they have reached an innovative new agreement marking a significant shift toward value-driven healthcare programs and plans.

As part of the agreement, the two organizations commit to a strong collaborative relationship focused on driving lower costs and utilization through an enhanced focus on primary and preventative care. The new agreement also features a plan for community health outreach to secure access to coverage for those in need through existing programs such as Covered Connecticut or Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange.

“The news today is that Anthem and HHC are now engaged in a collaborative relationship. Together, we have both the opportunity and the experience to take ownership of improving health outcomes for people in Connecticut, and we hope others will join us,” said Lou Gianquinto, president, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. “This new agreement represents a move toward value that is designed to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare by working to ensure people have access to primary care, which helps avoid higher-cost interventions later down the road.”

Jeffrey A. Flaks, Hartford HealthCare’s president and chief executive officer, said the two organizations will work to improve access to care for individuals in underserved communities, deliver more programs and services in neighborhoods and connect with social service, non-profit and religious organizations to provide preventive care and services.

“Our goal is to leave no community behind, and emerge from this pandemic with a keen focus on health equity and community outreach. This new relationship with Anthem will allow us to enhance access and make care more affordable.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans, Inc. Independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut’s only truly integrated healthcare system. With 33,000 colleagues and a medical staff of 4,000 providers, the system offers the full continuum of care with seven acute-care hospitals, the state’s longest-running air-ambulance service, behavioral health and rehabilitation services, a physician group and clinical integration organization, skilled-nursing and home health services, and a comprehensive range of services for seniors, including senior-living facilities. To learn more, visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org.