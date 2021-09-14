Legacy Health Selects Wolters Kluwer to Standardize Medication Compounding and Ensure USP Compliance Across Eight Locations

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Legacy Health, a non-profit health system based in Portland, Oregon, has selected Simplifi 797® for expert, end-to-end compliance support for cleanroom operations across eight facilities. Simplifi 797’s customizable support and closed-loop functionality will help Legacy Health standardize medication compounding and increase staff and patient safety while complying with United States Pharmacopeia (USP) guidance across chapters including USP 795, 797 and 800.

Compounded medications serve a vital need for patients and require close oversight and rigorous safety processes. Currently, many hospitals manage this process through manual, paper-based workflows that are inefficient and reactive. Pharmacy leaders at Legacy Health realized their current USP compliance systems were not sufficient and evaluated several compliance software vendors. Simplifi 797’s fully automated platform and expert guidance will provide Legacy Health’s pharmacy teams with a comprehensive view of their compounding compliance, including where they can take action to make improvements in real-time.

“Pharmacy is one of the most regulated professions in healthcare, and cleanroom management is a priority for our health system to keep both our staff and patients safe,” said Majid Tanas, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Legacy Health. “Ensuring compliance with rigorous standards across our medication compounding practices helps our team achieve this high standard, and a platform that empowers them to be proactive is key.”

Simplifi 797’s closed-loop functionality makes it easy for teams to achieve USP compliance. The complete suite of solutions weaves together expert best practices, policies and procedures, staff education, compliance documentation, verification, and on-demand reporting, allowing pharmacy teams to focus on quality and safety. Expert web-based compounding training, exclusively provided by Simplifi 797 to hospitals via CriticalPoint, helps standardize staff education across facilities while improving adherence to industry best practices.

“As with many hospitals across the country, our previous cleanroom and compliance processes made it challenging to implement change at scale,” said Peggy Mills, Director of Pharmacy Compliance, Legacy Health. “By standardizing processes across all our hospitals, we’ve made the implementation of best practices in cleanrooms easy and avoided placing additional burdens on our pharmacy team. Increased visibility into our cleanroom operations also helped us institute accountability built on data for our maintenance and quality control processes.”

“Legacy Health’s strategic focus on compliance stems from an unwavering commitment to patient and staff safety that is truly exemplary,” said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager for Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “By digitizing cleanroom workflows and documentation processes, Legacy Health’s pharmacy leadership will benefit from a direct line of sight into their cleanroom that makes it easy to identify areas for improvement. Additionally, our automated platform offers the consistency Legacy Health needs to educate and train dispersed staff on best practices for compounding medications safely and maintain these practices throughout the pharmacy.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.