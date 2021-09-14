Mambu & Modyo Sign Partnership Agreement

MIAMI & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It gives us great pleasure to announce today that Mambu and Modyo have signed a partnership agreement whereby Modyo will connect its core DXP to Mambu’s composable banking cloud platform. Modyo has spent the past years building a Next-Gen Digital Experience Platform designed to help financial institutions and large organizations transform their customer experiences. To this end, Modyo has worked very hard on building a world class ecosystem of partners. With the Mambu partnership, Modyo’s ecosystem will benefit from accelerated creation of cloud based digital banking experiences.

Mambu and Modyo shared several common clients, and as a result of this partnership we have worked together during the last few months on advancing our partnership designed to accelerate time-to-market with Modyo’s ready-to-go financial experiences built with Micro Frontends connected to Mambu.

After several years of working with leading financial institutions and observing first hand the pain points of banking customers from digital onboarding, to high value self-serve experiences that matter, we believe a Mambu-Modyo partnership is a big win for financial institutions to transform and sustain their digital banking relationships.

Comments on the News

“Mambu and Modyo will provide our Financial Institution clients and partners with the capacity to design and build amazing financial experiences,” said Mark Bonnell, CEO of Modyo. “Modyo’s platform & base catalog of Financial Experiences built with Micro Frontends developed by Modyo and partners, are a great fit with Mambu’s cloud-based composable banking platform.”

“We have a lot of synergy with Modyo and believe our shared clients and partners can benefit greatly,” said Edgardo Torres-Caballero, Managing Director of Mambu in LATAM. “This is a clear example of the capabilities that Mambu can offer, with its open architecture that lets financial institutions create the ecosystems they need to attend to the evolving customer needs. Together with Modyo we’re giving clients and partners a great platform to accelerate time-to-market of digital banking solutions.”

About Mambu

Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 700 employees​ that support 200 customers in over 65 countries - including N26, OakNorth, Naranja X from Grupo Financiero Galicia, MACH from Bci, ank from Itau Unibanco, Tandem, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam, Orange Bank, and others. www.mambu.com

About Modyo

Modyo is a fast growing software company that helps digital leaders from financial institutions & large enterprises transform their mobile and web channels with a lightweight, fast and secure digital experience platform. With 120 employees today spread across 3 continents, Modyo accelerates digital transformation for clients and partners. For Financial Institutions, Modyo’s platform makes it easy to create and orchestrate digital experiences built through Micro Frontends that connect to API’s to help Financial Institutions transform faster and build amazing digital customer experiences. Learn more @ www.modyo.com.