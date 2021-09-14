Drunk Elephant and Ulta Beauty Fall Drunk in Love

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drunk Elephant is excited to announce that the biocompatible skincare brand will launch in all Ulta Beauty stores and online starting September 26, 2021.

Founder Tiffany Masterson is thrilled to share her ingredient-elimination philosophy with the Ulta Beauty guests, a majority of whom already know the brand and can now find it at their preferred beauty destination. Drunk Elephant launched in the United States in 2013 with six products. Today, the line has achieved cult status and fans can “get Drunk head to toe” with a full range of products for face, hair, and body.

“I’m so excited to be launching in Ulta Beauty,” says Masterson. “It’s a dream come true to share our philosophy and products with their community! I can’t wait to hear what they have to say.”

At the heart of the Drunk Elephant philosophy is the belief that what is left out of the products is just as important as what is put in. So, you’ll never find the Suspicious 6™ (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, SLS) in any Drunk Elephant product. Removing these six ubiquitous ingredients allows the skin to return to its healthiest, most balanced state. All Drunk Elephant products are formulated at optimal pH levels, blend together easily, and are highly absorbable, so they can be used to create customized skincare “smoothies.”

At launch, Ulta Beauty guests will discover the brand’s award-winning assortment of skincare, including Protini™ Polypeptide Cream, C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum, and T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™; body care, including Sugared Koffie™ Almond Milk Body Scrub and Sili™ Body Lotion; and hair care, including Cocomino™ Glossing Shampoo, Cocomino™ Marula Cream Conditioner and Wild Marula™ Tangle Spray. Distribution in the nation's largest beauty retailer marks a new era for Drunk Elephant and the opportunity to reach a new community of beauty lovers.

"We are delighted to welcome Drunk Elephant to the Ulta Beauty family," says Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer of Ulta Beauty. "Drunk Elephant is an incredible brand focused on the health of the skin from head to toe, and we know our guests will be thrilled to explore the brand offerings, embrace its philosophy, and have fun along the way!"

The Drunk Elephant collection will be available online at Ulta.com and in all brick-and-mortar Ulta Beauty locations nationwide starting September 26, 2021. Fans can also visit @drunkelephant on Instagram and TikTok to learn more and share their skincare journey with the brand’s passionate community.

THE DRUNK ELEPHANT DIFFERENCE

We are committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the health of the skin or support the integrity of our formulations. We never take into account whether something is synthetic or natural, instead choosing ingredients based on biocompatibility. That’s why we focus on healthy pH levels, formulations the skin recognizes, small molecular structure that’s easily absorbed, and effective active ingredients that also support and maintain the skin’s acid mantle. But what we leave out of our products is just as important as what we put into them, so you will never find what we call the Suspicious 6™ (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, SLS) in our line. We believe that these six ubiquitous ingredients are at the root of almost every skin issue, and when they’re removed entirely from your routine—that is, when you take a Drunk Break™—skin can reset and return to its healthiest, most balanced state. This ingredient-elimination diet benefits all skin types and inspired the #barewithus Instagram movement, a collection of bare-faced selfies that chronicles the Drunk Elephant journeys of people who have found not only healthier skin but more importantly, healthier self-confidence.