Collaboration Between Airbus and Neural Concept

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neural Concept is pleased to have renewed a multiple-year collaboration and licence agreement with Airbus.

This collaboration aims at making the power of deep learning accessible to design engineers, for real-time simulation and interactive design optimization.

The two companies demonstrated an application of their technology to aircraft aerodynamics at the NeurIPS conference in 2019. The goal is now to increase the deployment of new design methodologies, based on Artificial Intelligence techniques. Airbus is aiming at accelerating and improving the engineering of next generation aircraft.