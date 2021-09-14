Bayview Selects Tavant as its Broker Experience Partner and Digital Transformation Agent

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based digital lending solutions leader, announced its broker experience partnership with Bayview today. Bayview’s new FinXperience platform features a seamless, end-to-end digital lending experience that reduces processing time and the overall cost of loan origination. Partnering with Tavant allows Bayview to rapidly expand its wholesale business over the next two years through Lakeview, its wholesale mortgage provider and subsidiary.

“After an extensive review of the providers in this market, Tavant was the only provider that had deep mortgage industry experience, the ability to build a platform that was tailored to our specific workflow, and the capabilities to meet our aggressive timeline,” said Greg O’Connor, Head of Wholesale Lending, Bayview Loans, LLC. “With Tavant’s FinXperience, we are able to provide our customers with a superior experience and our team with the tools needed to effectively manage the entire loan pipeline, boost productivity, and reduce loan cycle times. We are proud to partner with Tavant and truly consider them an extension of our team.”

FinXperience brings all parties in the lending process to one collaborative platform, providing a more efficient lending experience. FinXperience is powered by Tavant’s digital lending platform, VΞLOX, and provides real-time data exchange to ensure a more fluid experience to boost productivity and reduce loan cycle times. The platform enables providers like Bayview to expedite their processing and approval times while also ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Hassan Rashid, CRO of Tavant, said, “Launching a new, customer-focused platform for Bayview is a significant competitive advantage in an increasingly fierce market. This strategic partnership will be the accelerant that Bayview needs to succeed in its digital transformation initiatives. We can’t wait to equip their team with a design-centric approach that enables a smooth and easy digital experience to satisfy ever-evolving customer expectations.”

Furthermore, as stated by Ben Sizemore, CTO Mortgage Operations, Bayview Loans, LLC, “We are excited to partner with Tavant. Their VΞLOX suite of products will spearhead our technology roadmap for years to come. We are beyond thrilled about the opportunity to leverage FinXperience’s unique toolsets to enhance our origination efforts.”

Bayview joins Tavant’s growing customer base, which originates one out of every four loans in the U.S. The Tavant VΞLOX suite of products solves even the most complex lender and borrower challenges while also maximizing the utilization of data-driven decision making.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant has created an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Rapidly gaining market share, Tavant’s expanding customer base originates one out of every four loans in the United States.

About Bayview Asset Management

Bayview Asset Management, LLC (“Bayview”), initially founded in 1993, is an investment management firm focused on investments in mortgage and consumer credit, including whole loans, asset-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other credit-related assets. With approximately 1,800 employees, our corporate headquarters is uniquely situated in the beautiful community of Coral Gables, Florida, located near the shores of Biscayne Bay and minutes from Miami Beach. The firm has additional asset management offices in New York, London, and Geneva, and loan servicing and origination affiliates in seven U.S. states and Milan, Italy. As of September 30, 2020, Bayview managed approximately $15.8 billion in assets under management. Our experienced senior management team is comprised of 17 Managing Director-level professionals with an average of 13 years at Bayview and affiliates, and 25 years of industry experience.

About Lakeview

Lakeview is a full-service mortgage company that makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of millions of homeowners. Lakeview is an affiliate company of Bayview Asset Management, LLC (“Bayview”), an investment management firm focused on investments in mortgage and consumer credit, including whole loans, asset-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other credit-related assets.

