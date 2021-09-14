1010data In New Collaboration with Moody’s Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1010data, a leading provider of Mortgage-backed Securities (MBS) and Asset-backed Securities (ABS) data, analytics and hosting services, and Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of data and analytic tools for integrated risk assessment, have partnered to deliver an expanded data set to the Fixed Income marketplace through the 1010data platform.

1010data advances its path of innovation through the addition of new solutions leveraging analytics, alternative data and its growing partner network. Complementing its current base of over 100 MBS and ABS datasets, the relationship with Moody’s Analytics will add data on 9,000 non-agency MBS deals, encompassing over 40 million loans on the 1010data platform.

The addition of the Moody’s Analytics high quality MBS dataset to 1010data's powerful analytics platform, an industry standard in the MBS sector, gives structured finance investors a major advantage assessing risk and identifying new opportunities. Additionally, customers of 1010data can now avoid the significant infrastructure investments and costs previously required to manage MBS data. Instead, they can now rely on 1010data’s world-class, cloud-based platform, whose capabilities include:

An extensive, built-in function library that makes ad-hoc, time-series analysis simple and fast

Pre-defined reports and queries that can be quickly modified, shared, and run on a repeated basis

A Microsoft Excel add-in that seamlessly moves results into Excel or Excel-based applications

The ability to combine and analyze Moody’s Analytics’ data with complementary data sources, such as home price indices and other econometric data, already available on the 1010data platform

Users of the 1010data platform can now easily harmonize the Moody’s Analytics data with complementary data sets for prepayment, default, delinquency and loss-severity analysis. 1010data’s enterprise analytics capabilities enable organizations to derive results immediately with a turnkey solution that provides a uniquely powerful back-end database combined with an intuitive front-end interface, facilitating the discovery of new ideas and insights in just minutes.

“This offering further demonstrates our deep commitment both to the Fixed Income markets and to our relentless drive to innovate,” commented Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of 1010data. “We are delighted to partner with Moody’s Analytics. Building on our leadership in this space, our deeper relationship with Moody’s Analytics ensures that our customers have access to the best data and analytics solutions available. We are excited to broaden our offering as a one-stop shop for data, hosting services and ad hoc analytics, reducing wasted time with multiple contract approvals, and increasing speed to insights while maximizing investment returns.”

“Moody’s Analytics data products set the global standard for assessing risk. We are pleased to partner with 1010data to create value for structured finance investors by enabling them to make better decisions, faster and more easily,” said David Little, General Manager, Structured Finance of Moody’s Analytics.

About 1010data

For more than 20 years, 1010data has helped financial, retail and consumer goods customers monitor shifts in consumer demand and market conditions and rapidly respond with highly-targeted strategies. The 1010data Insights Platform combines market intelligence, data management, granular enterprise analytics, and collaboration capabilities to empower better business outcomes. More than 900 of the world’s foremost companies partner with 1010data to power smarter decisions. To learn more, visit www.1010data.com.