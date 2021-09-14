Tachyum and Slovak University of Technology sign Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ today announced the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two faculties at the Slovak University of Technology (SUT), which will advance fields of study in supercomputing and AI-based scientific research. These will help transform Slovakia from a manufacturing-based economy to an AI superpower.

Under the agreements, students and professors at the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technology (FIIT) and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology (FEI) will have access to Tachyum’s Prodigy emulation system for selected projects and the ability to work with the latest world-class HPC technology as part of open-source public projects and scientific research activities in the field of AI. The mutual goal of this partnership is to create a new generation of home-grown engineers and computer scientists that can continue the momentum of advancing Slovakian industry and position the country as a technology hotspot within the EU.

The Faculty of Informatics and Information Technology does research in the fields of real-time analysis and data processing using AI in the fields of preventative medicine, genomic medicine and precision oncology. The faculty can leverage Prodigy as part of their use of AI and deep neural networks to interpret and understand natural images or other types of visual data.

The Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology is involved in the development of telemedicine systems and the use of AI, ML and Artificial Neural Networks to process huge volumes of data to provide high-levels of preventative healthcare, as well as home treatments. The faculty can use Prodigy as part of its participation in optimizing supercomputers and power-efficient data centers.

There will be huge demands on computing power and as the number of connected people grows, so too will the number of new patterns for recognition from both measured data and simulated or other existing sources. Having AI supercomputers using Tachyum processors will allow for real-time development of telemedicine and intensive support of preventative healthcare in Slovakia and throughout the EU.

As part of the cooperative arrangement, Tachyum engineers have been invited to give lectures in the field of AI for students, supervise team projects and help support topics for diploma theses. Additional opportunities for creating consortiums and developing EU-funded projects as part of the collaboration will further elevate the status of the Slovak University of Technology, attracting additional students and academia from foreign universities that are interested in working with a leader in AI-based education and research.

Tachyum's Prodigy can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio-AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform using existing and standard programming models. Without Prodigy, data center customers must use a combination of CPUs, GPUs, TPUs and other accelerators for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense and the complexity of maintaining separate hardware infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g., data center, AI, HPC) results in the significant underutilization of hardware resources and more challenging programming, support and maintenance environments. Prodigy’s ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and drastically improves data center economics.

“Tachyum is interested in creating a Knowledge and Innovation Community for AI in Slovakia that mutually benefits research, business, manufacturing and university education,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, Tachyum founder and CEO. “The combination of our technology and AI know-how with research projects in the field of AI, on which two prestigious Slovak faculties FIIT SUT and FEI SUT are working, will contribute to the shift of Slovakia among the leading countries in the field of AI technologies.”

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out targeting end of 2021, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world’s fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.