Accenture and IonQ Collaborate to Accelerate Quantum Computing into the Enterprise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and IonQ are collaborating to accelerate quantum computing business experimentation in organizations globally and across industries. Accenture’s experience and skills in quantum, coupled with its ability to design and create customized industry solutions tailored to IonQ’s quantum computing technology, will help more companies innovate and become quantum ready.

The exploration of quantum in business is growing rapidly, driven by the anticipated business value and competitive advantage it promises to deliver. Quantum computing’s vast potential is persistent across every industry and realized by solving challenges that were previously unsolvable. Together, Accenture and IonQ will help clients explore and experiment with quantum solutions designed to address mission-critical business problems.

“Quantum computing will create unprecedented opportunities, and we want Accenture clients to be ready to seize them,” said Marc Carrel-Billiard, senior managing director and Technology Innovation lead at Accenture. “Whether in life sciences, energy distribution and storage, or logistics, quantum computing offers new and compelling ways to solve key business problems and generate new insights. IonQ’s systems can play a critical role in support of a company’s quantum journey, and we want to help our clients experiment with quantum and understand how it could potentially impact their business, as well as their broader industry.”

IonQ’s 11-qubit system is the only quantum computer available via the cloud on AWS’ Amazon Braket, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and its 32-qubit system is one of the world's most powerful quantum computers. The company plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together in 2023, which could help pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025. In September 2020, the company’s two co-founders, Jungsang Kim and Chris Monroe, were named to the White House's National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC).

“The quantum computing revolution will reshape industries from top to bottom, and it’s imperative that businesses prepare for it now,” said IonQ CEO and chairman Peter Chapman. “Accenture has a proven track record of implementing next generation technologies and is deeply committed to delivering on the promise of quantum. We could not ask for a better partner to help us accelerate a quantum future that will change the world.”

Organizations seeking to better understand why and how they should approach preparing for the impact of quantum can learn more by reading Accenture’s “Get Ready for the Quantum Impact” research report.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is the leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s next-generation quantum computer is the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research at the University of Maryland and Duke University. To learn more, visit www.IonQ.com.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.