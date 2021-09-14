Pattern Forges Strategic Partnership with Nature’s Health Connection, Inc. to Accelerate Worldwide Growth of Australian Dream Brand

SALT LAKE CITY & CAMPTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pattern announced a strategic partnership with Nature’s Health Connection, Inc.—owner of the Australian Dream brand of topical pain relief products—to accelerate the long-term growth of the Australian Dream brand worldwide.

Pattern will assist Nature’s Health Connection in enhancing the Australian Dream brand innovation, including the creation of dedicated, inclusive upskilling and brand enforcement programs for the Australian Dream brand. As part of the partnership, Nature’s Health Connection will also use Pattern’s unique ecommerce acceleration platform to modernize components of its ecommerce infrastructure, fostering the agility, security, cost efficiency, and performance required to support its future business goals.

“Pairing excellent products with Pattern's leading ecommerce acceleration platform is a winning combination," said Pattern Chief Revenue Officer John LeBaron. “We’re excited to work with Nature’s Health Connection to accelerate the growth of the Australian Dream family of products around the world."

“The decision for us to join Pattern was simple,” said Australian Dream Co-Founder, CEO, and President Phillip Maddox. “Pattern shares the same dedication to quality customer service as we do. Partnering with Pattern’s innovative and best-in-class service was key in our decision-making process.”

“The partnership between Pattern and Nature’s Health Connection is the perfect way to commemorate Australian Dream’s twenty-five-year anniversary,” said Australian Dream Co-Founder, EVP, and Vice President of Sales Mike Maddox. “We feel so blessed to be able to work with the Pattern team as they help us expand across the world. We are excited that our uniquely American company will be able to sell its Australian Dream brand in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, The United Kingdom, China, Japan, and elsewhere.”

About Nature’s Health Connection

Nature’s Health Connection offers its Australian Dream pain relief products in CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger, Amazon, and many other retailers.

About Pattern

Pattern is the premier partner for global ecommerce acceleration — helping brands command their maximum share of the exploding $6 trillion global ecommerce market. Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform leverages proprietary technology and industry experts to help brands attain profitable ecommerce growth on their websites and on hundreds of global marketplaces — including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Google, Tmall, JD, and MercadoLibre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email press@pattern.com.