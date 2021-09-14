AXS to Bring Amazon One Palm Recognition Service to Ticketing Industry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a pioneer in identity-based ticketing technology, today announced that the company is adding the Amazon One palm recognition service to its proprietary contactless ticketing pedestals, allowing fans to scan their palms to enter live entertainment events. Amazon One will first be offered by Amazon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver starting today, where AXS will deploy the first stand-alone ticketing pedestals including Amazon One, with additional Amazon One enabled venues planned to come in the future.

The collaboration delivers the first-ever palm-based ticketing platform to venue operators and fans at a time when global demand for contactless solutions continues to rise. It will make entry into venues of all sizes quicker and more hygienic given Amazon One’s contactless nature, further reducing touch points and wait times for fans at events.

Upon entering an event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, fans can either scan their digital ticket or choose to link their palm with Amazon One to AXS’ Mobile ID technology by enrolling at the pedestal. Fans can enroll at a dedicated station just before they enter the amphitheatre, and at a second enrollment station inside the amphitheatre for future AXS events. Enrollment takes less than a minute, and fans will have the option to enroll with just one palm or both. When a fan is ready to enter the amphitheatre using their palm, there is a dedicated entry line where Amazon One is enabled. When a fan hovers their palm over the Amazon One device, a unique palm signature is built by Amazon’s computer vision technology. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature. Once enrolled, the service is contactless and fans can use their palm to identify and enter at applicable AXS venues in less than a second or so.

“We’re thrilled to work with AXS to offer fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and other future venues the opportunity to enter events quickly and easily with just their palm using the contactless Amazon One service,” said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon. “Fans can now enjoy a more effortless experience entering Red Rocks Amphitheatre, giving them more time to get settled and enjoy the show. We look forward to hearing how fans enjoy the experience, and can’t wait to bring it to more locations with AXS to benefit even more event-goers.”

AXS leads the field among ticketing platforms in terms of innovation and aims to add Amazon One as a new service in its comprehensive and growing suite of ticketing, data and marketing solutions designed to help venue operators grow their business and deliver fans flexibility and convenience.

“We are proud to work with Amazon to continue shaping the future of ticketing through cutting-edge innovation,” said Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS. “We are also excited to bring Amazon One to our clients and the industry at a time when there is a need for fast, convenient, and contactless ticketing solutions. At AXS, we are continually deploying new technologies to develop secure and smarter ticketing offerings that improve the fan experience before, during and after events.”

