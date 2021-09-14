Unruly Agency Signs Three Top Influencers to Its Roster of More Than 100 Models

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unruly Agency, a leading agency for social media talent, has added three top influencers to its client roster. Tana Mongeau, Abby Rao and Lauren Blake have all signed with the agency to handle their brands, develop and implement marketing campaigns and manage their presence on revenue-generating third party platforms.

“Influencers and talent come to us because we use our expertise and resources to help them build their brands, grow their audiences and significantly increase their incomes,” said Tara Electra, CEO of Unruly Agency. “Our agency is 50% female-owned, has a female CEO and an almost all-female staff; we are about empowering female influencers and helping them build viable brands and businesses in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Mongeau currently boasts 5.7 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million Twitter followers, 6.8 million TikTok followers and 5.46 million subscribers on YouTube; Rao has 2.3 million Instagram followers and 2.7 million TikTok followers; and Blake has 771K Instagram followers.

“Unruly works super hard for its clients and lets the models call the shots when it comes to how we want to present ourselves online and on social media platforms,” said Blake. “Unruly collaborates with us to put together campaigns that will be successful and generate revenue.”

Unruly Agency is a creative marketing, social media and production company that works with models, social media talent and influencers to build their brands and increase their revenue. The company develops campaigns that drive traffic, boost sales and raise overall market awareness. Unruly Agency represents more than 100 models and influencers with a combined reach of more than 500 million consumers worldwide. Unruly Agency is based in Los Angeles. More information is available at UnrulyAgency.com and on social media @UnrulyAgency.