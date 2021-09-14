GML and ERM Partner to Develop Life-Ready AI Kit for Education

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired computing solutions, announced today that it has entered a partnership with ERM Automatismes (ERM), a French market leader for didactic solutions in technological and professional training for 30 years, to create a ROS2-based robotics education kit.

The Life-Ready AI Kit for Education combines robotics with brain-inspired AI as the key ingredient for Industry 4.0. The kit is comprised of a robot arm with a 2D/3D camera for visual perception, and a GML GrAI VIP platform integrated with an ADLINK I-Pi SMARC module. The ERM curriculum includes modules for grasping, regression, classification and more. It was developed with teachers from the French academy, universities, and a community of AI specialists to offer a very practical and easy to use model for teachers and students.

GML and ERM will showcase the education kit at the SIDO Fair in Lyon starting on 22nd of September. This unique kit, using GML's “Life-Ready AI” chip, GrAI VIP will demonstrate a real-life application of classifying agricultural products on a conveyor belt.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with ERM to teach our new generation of engineers cutting edge AI technologies. The students will learn to apply energy efficient machine-learning algorithms in an industrial context and help to kickstart a Life-Ready AI ecosystem which helps to save time, money and vital natural resources for Industry 4.0,” said Christian Verbrugge, GML Europe - Senior Director Business Development.

Cyril Liotard, CEO of ERM, is excited about the partnership, saying “with GrAI Matter Labs, we are expanding our existing portfolio with Life-Ready AI technology. GML offers a one-of-a-kind brain-inspired computing architecture that has never been seen before in education; that is why we are thrilled to collaborate with GML, and academia to achieve this goal together.”

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of Life-Ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans. AI that makes machines act and react in real-time. AI that optimizes energy and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. GML is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management.

For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.

About ERM Automatismes

ERM Automatismes, founded in 1990, is a French company that provides technical systems and services in education, robotics, Fab&Test, and energy; and has developed didactic solutions for technological training as well as robotic and mechatronic solutions for the food industry. ERM provides a wide range of manufacturing and testing solutions to meet the growing needs of industrial customers, schools, colleges, universities, and engineering schools, as well as local authorities, municipalities, departments, and regions.

For more information, please visit https://www.erm-automatismes.com/.