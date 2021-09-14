Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform.

HighRadius and Deloitte, both global leaders in their respective areas, will collaborate to help clients leapfrog into the new era of finance, helping CFOs optimize their working capital and deliver superior customer value. Powered by HighRadius’ artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that adapt on $2.23 trillion B2B transactions annually, CFOs can realize the vision of touchless processing and see the value of advanced predictive capabilities that help minimize bad debt, margin leakage and credit risk.

Combined with Deloitte’s deep experience in finance transformation, clients will experience a new age of digital transformation at an accelerated pace to help CFOs create greater efficiency, effectiveness, margin improvement, cost savings, DSO improvement and more. The alliance will enable both parties to co-innovate to develop sector-specific solutions that would create even greater value for clients.

“As indicated in our Finance 2025 predictions, we believe that transactions will increasingly become touchless as automation reaches deeper into finance operations, simplifying how work gets done and freeing up people to add greater value, all while improving process quality,” said Ranjit Rao, Operational Finance Practice Leader and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “We are excited about the alliance with HighRadius and the ability to combine Deloitte’s strength of finance transformation capabilities with leading-edge Order-to-Cash technology.”

“This alliance demonstrates the power of combining HighRadius' industry-leading Autonomous Software platform with the CFO office expertise from Deloitte to help clients digitally transform some of the most complex processes in Finance,” said Sayid Shabeer, Chief Product Officer at HighRadius. “We know clients all over the world trust Deloitte to bring in impactful and disruptive technologies. We are excited Deloitte is adding HighRadius to their solutions that drive digital transformation in the Office of the CFO."

See the Deloitte and HighRadius websites for more information on related services and capabilities.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 600 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order-to-cash, receivables and treasury processes with HighRadius. Our customers include PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Sysmex, and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices. Pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record. Or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction and productivity improvement in under six months.

Click here to see Autonomous Software in action.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.