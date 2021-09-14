PSG Announces Strategic Investment in Sign In App

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, announced a strategic investment in Sign In App, a provider of workplace risk management software solutions. PSG Senior Advisor Jeff Gordon will join the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. In this active role, he will help execute PSG’s strategy in visitor management and lead expansion in the U.S. for Sign In App’s operations. PSG’s Matt Stone, Managing Director, Namrita Rai, Vice President, and Katherine Nimmo, Senior Associate, will also join Sign In App’s Board of Directors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“ Through this new partnership, we’re excited to be a part of Sign In App’s North American expansion and support the company’s commitment to continuous product innovation in order meet their customers’ evolving needs,” said Jeff Gordon. “ Industry tailwinds generated by demand for clear and efficient workplace risk management tools underscore the U.S. market opportunity Sign In App holds.”

Sign In App enables businesses of all sizes and industries to streamline a comprehensive range of risk management activities on a single platform. The company’s software facilitates a wide range of employee and visitor management requirements, including employee and guest check-ins, desk booking, questionnaires to support compliance with health and safety requirements, emergency response procedures and more. Sign In App currently serves more than 4,500 customers comprising of over 7,500 sites, including universities and corporations from around the world.

The company aims to help its users efficiently and seamlessly manage all aspects of workplace people management and cut down on time required to monitor what are traditionally siloed, risk management touchpoints. Sign In App allows operations managers to oversee numerous sites in different locations – a feature that is particularly helpful in ensuring local health and safety requirements are followed in each market.

“ Our goal at Sign In App is to deliver a holistic platform that makes workplace risk management simple and effective. It’s critical for modern workplaces and schools to take a proactive approach to managing their risk, and this need has certainly been underscored by COVID-19,” said Dan Harding, co-founder and CEO. “ We are excited to partner with PSG to accelerate our expansion, particularly in the North American market, and to help our customers streamline their visitor management and booking needs.”

“ Companies and educational institutions are often looking for mechanisms to improve operational efficiencies, and currently, the visitor, identity and access management space is highly fragmented in our view. We believe Sign In App is on an exciting trajectory to solve this pain point for organizations globally with ease,” said Matt Stone and Namrita Rai. “ We look forward to working alongside Dan, Chris and the Sign In App team to support their next phase of growth.”

About Sign In App

Sign In App is a smart and safe solution for visitor management, employee sign in and desk and meeting room booking.

Sign In App provides the tools that assist to make your visitor management and employee sign in processes seamless, including features for health and safety and data compliance, and a free smartphone app that employees can use to sign in & out whether working on-site or remotely. Spaces allows your employees to book desks and meeting rooms, making it easy to manage site capacity and a hybrid workforce.

Sign In App is trusted by businesses, schools and local authorities across the globe, with more than 4,500 customers around the world signing in millions of guests each year.

For additional information, please visit www.signinapp.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 80 companies and facilitated over 325 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.