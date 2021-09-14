Latticework Capital Management Announces Partnership with Healthcare Building Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latticework Capital Management, a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurially minded management teams to build leading healthcare companies, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Healthcare Building Solutions (“HBS”). Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, HBS offers project management, transition planning and facility activation services, medical equipment planning and turn-key development services. With a project portfolio that includes new construction, remodeling, and renovation projects, HBS works with clients to improve operational outcomes while reducing administrative burden and cost.

“Over its 15-year history, Jay Hornung and the entire team at HBS have built an exceptional business with a stellar reputation based on a consistent track record of providing unbiased, comprehensive solutions and top-tier customer service to their clients,” said Latticework Managing Partner Kyle Bradford. “We are thrilled about our partnership and working collaboratively to expand their services, capabilities and geographies served in this next chapter of the company’s growth.”

“We are seeking a partner to help capitalize on the growth opportunity in the market,” said Jay Hornung, founder and CEO of HBS. “Our understanding of the entire project lifecycle, combined with Latticework Capital’s healthcare focus, expansive industry network and growth mindset, will allow HBS to expand our services to the national healthcare marketplace.”

HBS is actively seeking acquisition opportunities to help expand into new geographies and customers. Please reach out to Jay Hornung (jay.hornung@hbsinc.com) to connect further regarding a potential acquisition.

About Healthcare Building Solutions:

Healthcare Building Solutions (HBS) collaborates with leading healthcare organizations and their partners to provide comprehensive strategies and solutions to ensure healthcare facilities projects, including new constructions, renovations, and additions, are completed on time and on budget. As former hospital administrators and facility managers, HBS team members have been involved in the development, design, equipment planning and procurement, management, and operation of facilities of all sizes. For more information visit www.hbsinc.com.

About Latticework Capital Management:

Headquartered in Dallas, Latticework is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Latticework leverages its over 70 combined years of healthcare experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long-term value. The firm is currently investing out of LCM Healthcare Fund I, LP and HBS represents the fifth platform investment made from this investment partnership. For more information, please visit www.latticeworkcapital.com

McGuireWoods LLP provided legal services to Latticework as part of the transaction.