Paymentus and GLDS Team Up to Streamline and Expand Payment Solutions for Broadband Customers

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced a partnership to bring Paymentus’ frictionless payment solutions to broadband customers throughout North America, serviced and installed through the GLDS network of broadband operators. This initiative will streamline and expand payment options for broadband service customers, and expand GLDS’ comprehensive suite of cloud-based, automated, customer management and provisioning solutions for the broadband provider market.

Paymentus has built a comprehensive billing and payments solution set, which spans traditional and emerging payment methods, to enable consumers to receive bills and make payments through their preferred channels. With a wide array of tools to enable customers to easily access bills, make payments, receive notifications, and set up payment plans, Paymentus’ solutions, combined with GLDS’s real-time integration to BroadHub® customer management platform, will enable GLDS customers to free up valuable customer service resources to drive customer satisfaction and increase adoption rates.

With Paymentus, GLDS customers will have the ability to expand their billing and payment functionality, including accepting secure payments via automated IVR, digital wallets, including AmazonPay, PayPal, and Venmo, and through retail merchants like Walmart.

“We are excited to partner with Paymentus to provide our customers access to what we believe is the most comprehensive suite of customer management solutions available anywhere,” said Garrick Russell, president, GLDS. “Paymentus offers an innovative approach to payment management and we believe our broadband service provider customers will love the options they bring.”

“GLDS has revolutionized customer service and provisioning for the broadband market,” said Dushyant Sharma, President and CEO of Paymentus. “It is only natural that we partner with an organization that shares our perspective of frictionless integration as the fulcrum for improved customer service and value.”

Paymentus bill pay solutions are now available to GLDS customers in North America.

ABOUT PAYMENTUS

Paymentus (NYSE: PAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,300 billers across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network®, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

ABOUT GLDS

GLDS offers the leading customer management, billing, and provisioning solution for small to mid-sized broadband service providers worldwide. Stand-alone and cloud-based solutions feature prepaid and postpaid billing for both subscription and transaction-based services, FTTH, IPTV & Digital Authorization, VOD, Voice and Data provisioning, Credit Card/ACH processing and multi-touch customer self-care all pre-integrated in a best-of-suite solution. GLDS has installed software for over 800 operators in 49 U.S. states and 48 countries worldwide, offering “tier-one” features at significantly lower prices. For more information, visit www.glds.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the success of Paymentus’ partnership with GLDS. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “will” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the continued implementation of our solutions with GLDS’ platform, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to remain competitive; our ability to develop new product features and enhance our solutions; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which we filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.