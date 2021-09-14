OmniLife and Loma Linda University Transplant Institute Solidify Research Partnership to Drive Innovation

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniLife, a communication and collaboration platform for the organ donation, transplantation, and research community, has initiated a research partnership with Loma Linda University (LLU) Transplant Institute to drive innovation around transplant graft selection and acceptance, specifically with the goal of reducing waitlist mortality.

OmniLife has been leading efforts to improve communication between all partners involved in the organ transplantation process with its novel technology since 2016. Through multiple clinical partnerships and funding awarded from the NIH, the company’s software app delivers clinical decision support (CDS) in the palm of a surgeon’s hand to aid in organ selection for transplant. The LLU Transplant Institute will join five other transplant centers across the country in a clinical feasibility trial measuring the improvements of efficiency and quality of decision-making with CDS versus without through the end of 2021.

Dr. Michael Volk, Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Medical Director of Liver Transplantation at Loma Linda University and a pioneer for clinical decision support during liver offers, laid the foundation for this collaboration. “When an organ is offered for our patients, the clinical teams must determine if it is better to accept the organ for any particular patient or wait for a better organ in the near future,” said Dr. Volk. “The data-driven algorithms we are using to predict relative survival in real-time allows our team to determine the best patient for the offered organ.”

“We are very excited to be working with Dr. Volk and the transplant team at Loma Linda University,” said Eric Pahl, one of the founders of OmniLife. “Our implementation of clinical decision support on the OmniLife mobile app allows transplant teams to improve organ offer acceptance decisions and patient outcomes while saving valuable time. We pride ourselves on providing industry-leading innovative solutions to the transplantation community, and this partnership is a real honor.”

This relationship will also continue to grow the OmniLife network, which now has users from over 30 transplant hospitals represented on the platform, several large OPOs, and a growing number of research tissue organizations.

OmniLife’s vision is to become the de facto communication network and marketplace for the greater allotransplant industry and all biologics to maximize the gift of life and advance human health.

