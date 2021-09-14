Virginia Firm, 7 Grains Planning & Investments, Heads for Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of 7 Grains Planning & Investments to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Edward Jones, financial advisor Jeff Boyer, MBA, CFP®, with the support of his staff—Carol Bradley, Calvin Egan, and Kate Egan—brings almost three decades of experience in financial planning, with approximately $60 million in total client assets.

Using a team-based approach to financial planning, Boyer and his staff serve professionals and pre-retirees looking for holistic guidance and investment management that complement their life’s purpose and adventure. With education as one of the firm’s core values, clients gain a deeper knowledge of their portfolio and the markets while Boyer and the team deepen their understanding of their clients’ evolving needs.

To enhance the capabilities of his independent business, Boyer sought to partner with a firm that valued his commitment to long-term relationships and could bring new efficiencies to the Lynchburg, Virginia, practice. To learn more about 7 Grains Planning & Investments, visit www.7grainsplanning.com.

“ We support our clients with kindness and compassion, with a focus on community, and we love to see our clients flourish,” said Boyer. “ Joining the Commonwealth family of advisors was a natural choice because we knew they valued the same things.”

Boyer and team took advantage of Commonwealth’s Brand Studio offering to create the 7 Grains brand and website. They will continue to partner with Brand Studio to add innovative marketing strategies to reach current and prospective clients. The firm will also call on Commonwealth’s Advanced Planning team of specialists to empower a renewed emphasis on tax planning.

“ One of the cornerstones of sound planning is a solid tax strategy; I know I can count on Commonwealth’s guidance as we provide for our clients’ complex financial lives,” said Boyer.

“ It’s always exciting to welcome a new firm into our tightly knit community of independent advisors,” said Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth’s managing principal, business development. “ Knowing that we have shared values around education and building relationships for the long haul makes it that much better.”

Daniels added, “ We’re confident that our specialists across all areas of a financial advisory firm will propel the 7 Grains forward to achieving its goals—and the goals of its clients. When that happens, we all win.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Eight Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.