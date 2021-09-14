Cleo, Remedi Expand Partnership to Torque Up Ecosystem Integration Adoption, Drive Growth in Key Industries

ROCKFORD, Illinois & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remedi Electronic Commerce Group, a provider of business and system integration solutions, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader in ecosystem integration software, today announced they are expanding their longstanding partnership to bring the rich capabilities of Cleo Integration Cloud to companies eager to leverage ecosystem integration technology as a competitive differentiator in rapidly changing industries.

According to a 2021 cross-industry survey, in the post-COVID era ecosystem integration technology is being increasingly adopted for its contributions to long-term value creation. Some 62% of integration professionals surveyed view automating end-to-end integration processes – a key benefit of ecosystem integration solutions -- as the number one integration initiative for driving the most value for their business. And nearly 9 out of 10 companies report that having end-to-end process visibility, another key benefit, is also important.

“More and more, companies are confronting the crippling supply chain weaknesses revealed by the pandemic by aggressively moving their integration solutions to the cloud, giving their supply chains the agility to not only forestall disruption, but outsmart it,” said Ken Lyons, chief revenue officer with Cleo. “Our newly expanded partnership with Remedi is further testament to how urgent the opportunity is for businesses to modernize their integration approach so that they stay competitive amidst today’s fast-paced environment of incessant digital transformation.”

A Cleo partner since 2012, Remedi assists clients across North America principally in the Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Wholesale/Distribution, Retail/eCommerce, Technology/Communications, Insurance/Financial Services, and Health Care Supply Chain industries. While Remedi originally relied on Cleo for on-premise EDI and file exchange solutions, as Cleo’s platform has evolved to favor cloud technology, the companies will now work together to assist clients who seek to use integration as a strategic differentiator through the collective use of EDI, API, EAI (Enterprise Application Integration) MFT (Managed File Transfer), and comprehensive visibility – all capabilities now inherent in Cleo Integration Cloud.

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes such as Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

Under their newly expanded relationship, Remedi will begin offering the Cleo Integration Cloud platform to clients who seek an EDI, API, EAI, file exchange, and visibility solution on an integrated cloud platform in order to equally support cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground integration initiatives through a more modern, all-in-one solution.

“Given the unique innovations Cleo has made in shaping the ecosystem integration software category, companies now view integration as a strategic and competitive weapon, not a cost center that drains their IT resources,” says Brad Loetz, president, Remedi Electronic Commerce Group. “Cleo Integration Cloud offers both EDI and API integration from the same platform and can deliver the flexibility and agility supply chain companies need to stay competitive in today’s era of rapid digital transformation.”

About Remedi

Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1994, Remedi Electronic Commerce Group provides business and system integration solutions, services, and talent that support transformation / transportation of business partner and business system data. The company assists mid-market and enterprise clients across North America in multiple industries, including Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Wholesale/Distribution, Retail/eCommerce, Technology/Communications, Insurance/Financial Services, and Health Care Supply Chain. To learn more about Remedi’s solutions and services, visit www.remedi.com or call (614) 436-4040.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. To learn how over 4,000 customers are benefiting from Cleo’s thought leadership, partnership programs, and ecosystem integration perspectives, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.