Octo Wins Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Agile Coaching Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, announced it has been awarded a contract to forward the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) CMS MPSM program. The five-year contract will enable Octo to maximize CMS’s investment in transitioning to modern technology platforms to promote the delivery of high quality Medicare services and achieve cost savings for its beneficiaries. The effort encompasses not only a shift to modern technologies including application program interfaces (APIs), open source technologies, and the adoption of Agile and DevOps processes to support delivery, but also enables CMS components and offices to achieve the benefits of Lean-Agile at scale.

Octo will provide experience to support building sustainable Agile processes across both the modernization effort and maintenance of Medicare Fee-For-Service systems. Octo will guide CMS employees and their contractors on better delivery methods using Agile and DevOps, moving them through the adoption of Agile principles and practices while promoting repeatable, sustainable, maintainable solutions for continuous delivery.

A Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) Gold partner, Octo offers the advantage of deep Agile expertise and highly experienced staff. Charlie McQuillan, General Manager of Octo’s Health Business Unit said, “ We are extremely pleased to help CMS meet its modernization objectives and provide services that ultimately will impact service delivery to the public. Octo has over a decade of experience in Agile development and training. We have led dozens of organizations through their Agile journey and are proud to say the results have been shining examples of why Agile works. As SAFe partners, Octo is ready and able to help CMS meet its modernization goals and realize the potential of Agile methodologies and processes.”

Recognizing, adopting, and continually improving an Agile mindset will require programs to significantly adjust their product planning and management processes. Coaching will include providing workshops, hands on training, and support services, through which Octo will play a key role in the culture of relentless improvement and growth for CMS. Octo will also focus on sustaining Agile maturity through continuous incremental delivery, backlog prioritization, and long-term strategic planning. Teams will be empowered with independence and resources to support alignment with a customer-centric product strategy, resulting in continued business value delivery.

