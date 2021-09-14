Energean Selects Halliburton for Offshore Israel Drilling Campaign

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it was awarded an integrated services contract to execute a three to five well drilling and completions campaign for Energean, an independent E&P company focused on developing resources in the Mediterranean and the North Sea. The work follows a successful four well offshore drilling campaign that Halliburton previously executed in the Karish and Karish North gas fields.

Halliburton will collaborate with Energean to economically and safely deliver exploration, appraisal, and development wells offshore Israel. The contract is for three firm and two optional wells to deliver all services including project management, directional drilling, drill bits, drilling fluids, cementing, solids control, wireline, slickline, completions, production enhancement, and subsea services.

Key technologies deployed include the StrataXaminer™ wireline logging solution that helps operators acquire more accurate well data and better evaluate production potential, the 7 3/8” Dash® electrohydraulic subsea safety system, and iCruise® Intelligent Rotary Steerable System to deliver faster and more accurate wells.

“ We are excited to build on our strong relationship with Energean and honored to once again be selected to deliver integrated project management services that maximize the value of their offshore Mediterranean wells,” said Ahmed Kenawi, senior vice president of Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa Region. “ This campaign will deliver a fully integrated solution using our Halliburton 4.0 digital platform and drilling technologies to optimize well delivery.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.