Ancywax Joins the Alida Partner Network to Transform Customer Experiences in Africa

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Ancywax, a concept development company that provides creative solutions in media, marketing and consultancy, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organisations in East-Africa and beyond.

“Securing a partnership with Alida will go a long way in helping us leveraging our current core services to existing and new clients,” said Ancel Ochino Bwire, CEO of Ancywax. “To us, obsession with customer wants and needs has been a traditional staple at Ancywax. Through Alida’s technology, we are excited and thrilled that it will take us to another level in serving clients.”

Ancywax will collaborate with Alida to support its clients and improve their insights capabilities to better understand the scope of their respective global markets. Both Ancywax and Alida believe in empowering their customers and making decisions with them, not for them. Together, they will provide organisations the tools to uncover their customers' ultimate truth and further develop their customer experience strategy using those rich and informative insights.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partner network in Africa by embarking on this new partnership journey with Ancywax,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “The consultancy team at Ancywax is known for providing cutting-edge and competitive services and solutions to their customers. We look forward to working together in helping organisations optimize the power of CXM and propel their customer experience initiatives.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“Our partnership with Ancywax is exciting for us and all of our customers in Africa who will receive stellar consulting services from Ancywax empowered by Alida's TXM Platform,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida.

About Ancywax

Ancywax is a tailored company that is aimed at serving you and your business. Our wide range of services ensures you are adequately served as our team tailors for you value addition as our customer. Our key selling point is creativity as our driving force at Ancywax which we simply refer to as Concept Development. We offer you this in form of Media. Marketing. Consultancy. Our intention is not only to serve you but ensure you get full focus from idea level up to its implementation.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

