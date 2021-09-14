Lead Learning Design Company ansrsource Accelerates Learner Success Through Work With Quality Matters

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ansrsource, a global leader in learning design and development services, today announced their membership with Quality Matters (QM), an international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. The membership reaffirms ansrsource’s commitment to creating high-quality, learner-centric learning experiences.

Through the engagement, courses designed by ansrsource’s team of expert learning architects will be certified using QM’s rigorous quality review process—recognized internationally to represent the very highest standards of quality. As part of the membership, ansrsource team members will be specially trained on best practices for implementing QM Standards.

ansrsource Vice President of Higher Education Katie Trotta says, “We’re thrilled to announce our affiliation with QM. Our client partners already know us for engaging, learner-focused online and hybrid courses. QM propels us to consistently integrate continuous improvement into our process and demonstrates our commitment to creating quality learning experiences.”

According to Darci Duran, AVP of Learning Design at ansrsource and QM-Certified Peer Reviewer and Facilitator, “This membership will help us reach the next level in quality assurance and excellence. Our standards at ansrsource were already high. Having our team trained within QM and having each piece of learning content we create run through QM’s review process will further strengthen our ability to enhance learner success.”

As a QM member, ansrsource is now part of a community of more than 1,500 organizations that put learners first, working to positively impact online learner experiences globally.

About ansrsource

For almost 20 years, ansrsource has partnered with leading universities, corporations, learning technology companies, publishers, and associations to design, develop, and deliver customized learning experiences. Areas of specialty include course design and development, accessibility services, content authoring and curation, and additional digital services. We approach each project as a partnership to further our mission—to make learning more effective, accessible, and affordable.

About Quality Matters

Quality Matters (QM) is the global organization leading quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments. It provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and blended learning used within and across organizations. When you see QM Certification Marks on courses or programs, it means they have met QM Course Design Standards or QM Program Review Criteria in a rigorous review process.