Amulet Capital Partners Raises Second Fund With $650 Million of Capital Commitments; Total Capital Under Management Now Exceeds $1.3 Billion

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, announced today the closing of its second fund, Amulet Capital Partners II (the “Fund”). The Fund, executed as a mostly virtual process, was oversubscribed and closed with in excess of $650 million in capital commitments, exceeding the Fund’s target of $500 million. The firm’s thematic approach to healthcare investing, focusing on complex and advantaged situations as well as a consistent approach to driving value post-acquisition, attracted strong support from new and existing investors.

The Fund has already completed two investments, US Fertility, the largest physician practice management company serving the fertility market in the US, and SSI Strategy, a leading consulting firm focused on providing medical affairs and clinical development support to emerging biotech companies.

This fundraise brings Amulet’s total regulatory capital under management to over $1.3 billion.

“We are pleased to announce the closing for Fund II and are grateful for the overwhelming support we received from our existing investors as well as from a large group of new institutional limited partners,” said Ramsey Frank, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet. “We believe our impressive track record, deep domain knowledge and extensive network of healthcare industry relationships will enable us to identify attractive investment targets and bring new growth opportunities to each of the companies with which we partner. We are excited and optimistic about the market prospects for the Fund.”

Capstone Partners acted as Amulet’s placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.