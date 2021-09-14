UNISOC Adds RFIC Expertise to the Open RF Association

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Open RF Association (OpenRF™), an open industry consortium dedicated to creating a 5G ecosystem of functionally interoperable hardware and software across RF Front End and RF Integrated Circuit platforms, today announced UNISOC, a leading global supplier of core chipsets for mobile communications and IoT, has joined the association.

“We are delighted to welcome UNISOC to the Open RF Association,” said Kevin Schoenrock, President of the Open RF Association. “OpenRF now works with four RFIC suppliers to develop an industry standard, and UNISOC’s membership affirms our efforts to establish an open ecosystem meeting the needs of leading global smartphone and IoT OEMs requiring interoperable RF Front End platforms.”

“UNISOC is excited to work with other industry leaders in the RF front end and integrated circuits space to establish an open industry standard that will help accelerate 5G innovation and adoption,” said Gang Xu, Head of RFFE, UNISOC. “As 5G networks continue to grow, OpenRF’s work to facilitate an open ecosystem will foster greater innovation opportunities to meet OEM’s needs.”

OpenRF members are working to enable time-to-market, cost, performance, and supply chain benefits for 5G device OEMs through an open framework that standardizes hardware and software interfaces that foster innovation. The Open RF Association plans to release its initial specification later this year, providing a path to compliant RF front end devices that are capable of being seamlessly integrated across 5G chipsets.

About OpenRF

The Open RF Association (OpenRF) is an industry consortium dedicated to creating a 5G ecosystem of functionally interoperable hardware and software across member multi-mode RF Front End and Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) platforms. OpenRF is led by industry leaders Broadcom, Intel, MediaTek, Murata Manufacturing, Qorvo, and Samsung. For more information, visit www.OpenRF.com.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company based in China, providing chip designs for communication technologies supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, television and satellite communication and more. It boasts comprehensive chip design technologies, and its products cover mobile communication application processors, baseband, AI, RF, RFFE and other communication, computing, and control chipset platforms.

OpenRF is a trademark of the Open RF Association. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.