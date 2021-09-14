AlivaMab Discovery Services Announces Multi-Target Agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlivaMab Discovery Services (“ADS”), a leader in the discovery of superior antibody therapeutics, announced a discovery agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (“Teva”). ADS will generate diverse panels of fully human antibodies for multiple therapeutic programs identified by Teva.

The programs will leverage the ADS discovery platform, which includes a suite of different immunization technologies that address challenging targets such as G-protein-coupled-receptors and high homology targets. Together, deep sampling of the immune repertoire and function-first screening rapidly identify candidates that meet target product profiles, which then undergo early in silico and in vitro developability assessment. The entire process culminates in the delivery of panels of well-characterized, fully human antibody candidates and is enhanced by the expertise and decades of experience in antibody drug discovery and development of the ADS team. The ADS discovery platform provides economic advantages and substantial reduction in both timelines and risks associated with antibody therapeutic discovery and development by emphasizing speed to molecularly diverse, drug-quality leads rather than unreliable screening for antigen binders, which burdens the project with inefficient requirements for significant downstream resources and high levels of attrition before finding lead candidates.

“Our unique combination of technologies, expertise and collaboration is the catalyst that drives the success of our partners’ therapeutic antibody discovery endeavors,” said Justin Mika, CEO of AlivaMab Discovery Services. “By working with ADS, the Teva team can accelerate the advancement of new therapeutics for patients.”

