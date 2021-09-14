CIS Secure Partners with Red Balloon Security to Deliver TSG-Certified Secure Communications Devices with Symbiote Firmware Protection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIS Secure, the world's leading provider of secure communications and computing solutions for government and commercial customers, and Red Balloon Security, the leader in embedded device security, have signed a strategic partnership to deliver a pioneering firmware defense solution for the secure communications industry.

Red Balloon Security and CIS Secure’s partnership combine expert knowledge in embedded security and secure communications to deliver modern security techniques to meet and advance the need for cybersecurity.

CIS Secure – TSG-approved VoIP Phones

The CIS Secure TSG-certified VoIP Phones offer enhanced security and connectivity by delivering Positive Disconnect On-Hook Security to comply with U.S. Government requirements for TSG testing and certification. While the enhanced TSG circuitry embedded by CIS Secure delivers comprehensive protection on-hook, devices are still exposed to increasingly sophisticated firmware-level attacks. Through the partnership, CIS Secure will add a layer of security within TSG-approved products by integrating Red Balloon Security’s embedded security suite, Symbiote Runtime Protection, into its firmware to provide customers with an enhanced security solution. Cisco IP phones are the first products to be protected by the joint CIS and Red Balloon Security solution.

Red Balloon Security – Symbiote Firmware Protection

Red Balloon Security’s core embedded security solution, Symbiote, delivers real-time, host-based intrusion defense that secures devices by continuously validating firmware integrity throughout runtime. Symbiote is embedded into device firmware and works by layering specific defense modules and diverting unused CPU cycles for protection. In the event of an attempt to corrupt the integrity of the device firmware, Symbiote’s monitoring tool raises alerts and captures low-level forensic data to support immediate incident response and investigation.

“The integration of Red Balloon’s powerful security technology with CIS Secure’s TSG-approved products has set a new standard for the industry,” said Bill Hargreaves, Chief Technology Officer at CIS Secure. “Integrating continuous real-time attestation of device firmware adds a higher level of on-host security and forensics, giving customers access to advanced cybersecurity features that defend against current and future threats.”

“Partnering with CIS Secure to deploy embedded security in the secure communications industry is a very exciting opportunity for us,” said Dr. Ang Cui, CEO of Red Balloon Security. “We look forward to advancing the state of cybersecurity by hardening device firmware for some of the most security-conscious customers in the government and commercial sectors.”

About Red Balloon Security

Red Balloon Security (www.redballoonsecurity.com) is a leading cybersecurity provider and research firm that specializes in the protection of embedded devices across all industries. The company’s technology defends embedded systems with a suite of host-based firmware security solutions that provide continuous runtime protection of firmware and secure embedded systems against exploitation. Red Balloon Security’s pioneering R&D is led by a team of world-class academic researchers and developers who have published seminal research papers in the fields of embedded security and intrusion detection, led US Department of Defense-funded research activities, ethically disclosed vulnerabilities within hundreds of millions of ubiquitous embedded devices and worked as embedded security researchers within various intelligence agencies.

About CIS Secure

CIS (www.cissecure.com) is the world's leading provider of secure communications and computing solutions for government and commercial customers. CIS designs and manufactures a wide range of products including modifying Commercial-off-the-Shelf ("COTS"​) IT equipment to support stringent government requirements. Our customers include organizations within the global defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security communities whose missions depend heavily on their ability to communicate and exchange information in a secure manner and to operate in challenging physical environments.