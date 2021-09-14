athenahealth and AllianceChicago Partner to Provide Comprehensive Solution to Nationwide Network of Community Health Centers

WATERTOWN, Mass. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, and AllianceChicago (AC), a health center-controlled network and practice-based research network, today announced an expanded partnership that will provide health centers around the country with access to the two companies’ joint suite of value-added services. AC will wrap additional solutions and services around athenaOne, athenahealth’s cloud-based suite of healthcare products, to support Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) that seek to deliver better quality, efficiency, experience, and care outcomes.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted health centers’ need for health information technology to provide robust, high-quality care to underserved populations. Committed to helping these centers and their patients thrive, athenahealth and AC are joining forces to enhance their offerings and help provide the best integrated care for at-risk patient populations. Integrating electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management, and patient engagement capabilities, athenaOne combines powerful technology with expert services and data-driven insights from the largest, single, connected network in healthcare. By customizing and building upon athenaOne’s modern platform with AC’s community health-centric expertise, the two organizations will continually evolve the comprehensive solution FQHCs need to improve care coordination and transform care.

“Our mission at AllianceChicago is to improve personal, community, and public health through innovative collaboration. We see athenahealth as a valuable and strategic partner in this mission and I look forward to leveraging our experience to further enhance support to better equip our health centers to advance, especially after a turbulent year,” said Dr. Fred Rachman, CEO, AllianceChicago. “Together we hope to assure that athenahealth’s leading-edge technology will make a sizable impact in helping to address the specific priorities, interests, and diversity of the underserved populations our health centers serve.”

One of the first and largest Health Center Controlled Networks in the country, AC was a pioneer in EHR adoption. It has continued to focus on the application of health information technology to advance the work of Community Health Centers and other Safety Net providers. The organization’s accumulated knowledge in the healthcare solutions space is vast, having published 24 research studies spanning a variety of topics and peer-reviewed journals, and implemented cutting-edge demonstration projects and early adoption in partnership with public, private, and academic institutions. By bringing health centers together as a common set of technology users, AC helps health centers wrap in-depth community health expertise and research around technologies like athenaOne to evolve innovative and personalized solutions to advance their missions.

“Through coupling athenaOne with AllianceChicago’s accumulated insights and resources, we can directly impact more providers and patients in underserved areas by providing state-of-the-art resources that they need and leverage these to further enhance our cutting-edge solutions,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer, athenahealth. “We’re proud to work with AllianceChicago to support the unique needs of FQHCs. They have done significant work to give a voice to FQHCs and empower them to work together and share resources, technologies, and approaches for the greatest good.”

