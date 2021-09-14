MOCA Partners With QuikQ for Payroll Cards to QuikQ’s Fleets and Their Drivers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a digital-first next-generation card-based payment platform provider, and QuikQ, a full service, fuel payment solutions provider to both fleets and merchants, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership. QuikQ will leverage MOCA’s digital-first next-generation card-based payment platform to expand on its fuel card offerings to its clients.

QuikQ’s fleet’s drivers will benefit from MOCA’s contactless and digital-wallet compatible physical and virtual debit cards and real-time P2P payments. The drivers will also benefit from MOCA’s mobile app where each MOCA Card can be monitored and controlled. In addition, new cards can be created on demand, including cards for family members, and funds transferred freely between those cards. Finally, MOCA Cards come with unlimited cash-back rewards that a cardholder can redeem on demand and spend as they see fit.

“We are happy to partner with QuikQ to distribute our next-generation payment platform to their fleets and the drivers they employ. QuikQ’s trucking clients and their drivers will benefit greatly from the convenience MOCA brings,” said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. “MOCA and QuikQ are bringing a new level of card and payment flexibility to QuikQ’s fleets and their drivers.”

“Extending our product portfolio with MOCA’s advanced card-based payment platform gives us a competitive edge,” said Dean Troester, CEO of QuikQ. “It’s a solution our clients need and have been requesting, and we are happy to fulfill that need with QuikQ’s and MOCA’s combined offering.”

Due to pent up demand, QuikQ and MOCA expect uptake to be swift. “What needs not to be lost in this announcement is all the benefits the drivers and their families will realize. Convenience, security, and control along with unlimited cash-back rewards comes standard with our offering and we’re confident MOCA is an improvement over the payment methods they are currently using,” added Burns.

About QuikQ

QuikQ is a full-service fuel payment solutions provider that executes payment transactions through a streamlined approach that can reduce fees and create a more direct, transparent relationship among clients and their vendors. With financial investment from Love’s Travel Stops and TravelCenters of America LLC, QuikQ has established a suite of state-of-the-art payment solutions for the transportation industry as well as broader corporate payments. Whether you have a fleet of trucks or need to streamline your corporate payment programs, QuikQ will help your business reduce expenses, mitigate risk and improve operational efficiencies.

For more information, please visit quikq.com.

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 100 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn’t have to choose between the personal, localized service a community financial institution can offer and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.