i2c Certifies on Mexico’s Prosa Payments Network

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its certification with Mexican payments network, Prosa, providing local banks and fintechs greater choice in issuing and processing American Express, Mastercard and Visa programs while also signaling its continued growth and investment in the LAC region.

The Prosa partnership marks the expansion of the company’s presence in Mexico with the ability to enable highly-configurable payment and banking solutions including debit, credit, cross-border or installment type products for consumers and small business users. It further signifies the presence of an established, alternative issuer-processor for the burgeoning electronic payments and fintech market.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the ongoing wave of payments innovation occurring in Mexico and to be working alongside Prosa to deliver best in class alternatives to the marketplace,” said Kevin Fox, EVP, Global Head of Sales for i2c. “Joining forces with one of the largest electronic transaction processors in Latin America supports our mission of providing clients in Mexico and worldwide with flexibility and speed to grow anywhere,” added Fox.

Prosa processes more than 3.6 trillion transactions annually at the point of sale, ATMs, mobile devices and online. This accounts for more than 1.3 billion Mexican pesos per year, making Prosa one of the biggest processors in Latin America. Prosa has been a strategic player to promote the development of financial and non-financial institutions in the payments industry in Mexico, as well as the other seven countries where it has a presence. Prosa offers a portfolio of services and solutions with the highest world-class standards, which are accredited through certifications and recognitions that have been obtained throughout the past 50 years.

Prosa, through its acceptance brand CARNET, allows financial institutions that issue cards (credit, debit, vouchers, e-wallets, among others) access to the entire network of electronic transactions. These include point of sale terminals, ATMs, web commerce portals, and more.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.