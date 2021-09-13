VibeSzn Announces Retail Space Grand Opening at City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Jewelry Innovator, VibeSzn (pronounced Vibe Season) brings its online style, influence, quality, and value to life this October with the first-ever VibeSzn Retail Store located at the City Foundry STL.

Known as a fashion trendsetting authority that’s popular with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens - VibeSzn delivers an exclusive selection of designs, styles, fonts, quality, and value to its massive and loyal following. VibeSzn specializes in made-to-order custom jewelry ranging from nameplate necklaces, bracelets, custom earrings, and much more.

Beyond VibeSzn's vast collection of hundreds of jewelry styles, VibeSzn will carry exclusive, limited quantity selections that can only be found at the retailer's store. The VibeSzn space will be interactive with surprise meet & greets, industry events, an "Instagram-able moment wall" & on-site influencer onboarding.

VibeSzn plans to create a shopping experience like no other, at a location like no other! Found adjacent to the St. Louis University campus, City Foundry STL is the first of its kind development in the St. Louis City area.

City Foundry STL stands to transform how St. Louisans work, eat, and play.

VibeSzn at City Foundry STL will transform how they shop for the latest trends in Jewelry.

The City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63108.

www.vibeszn.com