BPA Announces Strategic Partnership With Vālenz®

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benefit Plan Administrators (BPA), a leading third-party administrator that works closely with employers and brokers to tailor benefits that meet the specific needs of each self-funded plan, announced today a partnership with Vālenz® to bring innovative new solutions and savings opportunities to BPA clients.

By integrating data-driven insights with member-centric services, Valenz enables self-insured employers to make better decisions that control health plan costs and improve member lives. In searching for a strategic partner, BPA conducted an extensive market survey of the reference-based pricing landscape of solutions, and Valenz emerged as the clear choice.

“BPA did a full market scan of the Reference Based Pricing space and were impressed by the savings delivered by their Access Assured Payment program. We loved that their NaVcare patient navigation matched up members to the best provider, it was clear that Valenz was the right partner for us,” said BPA Chief Executive Officer Dan Cuskey. “Valenz also shares our commitment to customer service and high-quality care for the members served by BPA.”

Valenz Access Assured Payment offers assured payment options for the vast majority of claims for self-insured employers, whether they select a contracted network or non-network open-access solution. Through robust data engagement and transparency, this solution minimizes the risk to BPA clients of balance billing, member disruption and provider friction for most claims – with total savings improvements of 20-40 percent.

Additionally, BPA clients benefit from the integrated care navigation of NaVcare. While contracting experts secure discounted agreements with providers and facilities behind the scenes, care navigators guide plan members to the right care in the right place for maximum cost effectiveness, enhanced service delivery, and better health outcomes.

“As BPA helps their clients control the cost and administration of their employee plans, their mission clearly aligns with the Valenz ecosystem and the next-level transparency it provides for better data-driven decisions,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “We are excited about these new opportunities to find and deliver smarter, better, faster healthcare for BPA clients.”

About BPA

Benefit Plan Administrators (BPA) is a third-party administrator of self-insured benefit plans with the experience, staff, systems and commitment to develop custom employee benefit plans. BPA forges working partnerships with organizations to curate plans with enhanced flexibility to meet unique benefit needs. With service that is efficient, professional and responsive from the very start, BPA develops and delivers customized implementations, materials and management reporting along with dedicated account teams, simplified banking arrangements, and unmatched customer service. Drawing from the best available provider networks, managed care service vendors and re-insurers, BPA helps clients take control of the administration and cost of their employee benefits plans. For more information, visit bpaco.com. BPA is a Point C partner. To learn more about Point C, visit pointchealth.com.

About Valenz

Valenz enables self-insured employers to make better decisions that control costs across the life of a claim while empowering their members to lead strong, vigorous and healthy lives. Valenz offers transparency through data to pinpoint members at highest risk, address gaps in network designs, ensure appropriate and accurate charges, and expertly navigate employees to optimal care solutions for substantial cost savings and improved health outcomes. More information is available at valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.