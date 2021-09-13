Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Launches The Key Rewards Credit Card Program In Partnership With Capital One

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, officially announced today the launch of The Key Rewards Credit Card Program with Capital One that will reward cardmembers on purchases made at Williams Sonoma, Inc. brands and everywhere the card is accepted. The new cards are designed to enhance and improve upon Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s best-in-class rewards program, The Key Rewards.

The Key Rewards Credit Card Program

With The Key Rewards Credit Card Program, cardmembers can earn rewards on purchases across Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands including Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Mark & Graham and West Elm - both online and in-store - for a simplified cross-brand shopping experience. The Visa card also rewards members with best-in-class rewards on grocery and dining.

The Key Rewards Credit Card Program offers unlimited:

10% rewards on purchases at Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm and Mark & Graham for the first 30 days, and 5% thereafter

OR 12-month promotional financing on purchases of $750 or more

With the co-brand Visa card, cardmembers will also earn:

4% rewards at grocery stores and restaurants; and

1% rewards everywhere else the card is accepted

“Our partnership with Capital One and the introduction of The Key Rewards Credit Card Program will provide enhanced opportunities to reward existing and new customers for shopping online and in our stores across all of our brands,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Even More Rewards for Cardmembers

In addition to earning valuable rewards towards purchases at the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, cardmembers will also enjoy:

Free standard shipping at Williams Sonoma

$25 birthday reward

$0 annual fee

Early access to promotions

Sneak peeks of new collections

Cross-brand design services with Design Crew, including free consultation with design experts

Available in four designs, The Key Rewards Credit Card Program, is comprised of:

Visa Signature Cards: Williams Sonoma Key Rewards Visa, Pottery Barn Key Rewards Visa, West Elm Key Rewards Visa, Key Rewards Visa

Private-label Credit Card: Williams Sonoma Key Rewards Card, Pottery Barn Key Rewards Card, West Elm Key Rewards Card, Key Rewards Card

Cardmembers can also take advantage of digital tools from Capital One that look out for customers and their money, including: real-time purchase notifications, security alerts, 0% fraud liability if the card is lost or stolen, and the ability to lock and unlock their card directly through the Capital One mobile app.

“Our mutual commitment to providing an enhanced customer experience is engrained throughout the new credit card program,” said Buck Stinson, SVP, Card Partnerships at Capital One. “The cross-brand approach, paired with rewarding cardmembers for exploring their complementary interests in the form of valuable benefits and enhanced rewards, was a top priority.”

Commitment to Sustainability

Both partners are bringing their commitment to sustainability to The Key Rewards Credit Card program by offering Capital One’s first co-brand recycled plastic credit card. The cards - which are made from 85.5% recycled materials - help to reduce the amount of plastic that will eventually make its way into landfills, and underscores both companies’ commitment to protecting the planet from mindful manufacturing to energy efficiency.

For more information about The Key Rewards Credit Card, please visit: www.thekeyrewards.com

Eligible Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and West Elm cardholders from prior credit card programs have automatically migrated to the new program.

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $310.3 billion in deposits and $425.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

