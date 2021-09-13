Dorsey Receives Mansfield Rule Certification 4.0 Plus Status for 2021

Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the fourth year in a row it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification Plus. (Logo: Diversity Labs)

Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the fourth year in a row it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification Plus. (Logo: Diversity Labs)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the fourth year in a row it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification Plus. “Plus” status indicates that, in addition to meeting or exceeding the baseline requirements, the Firm has successfully reached at least 30 percent diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of their current leadership roles.

Diversity Lab announced today that 118 law firms have achieved Mansfield Certification in 2021 after completing the Mansfield Rule 4.0 twelve-month certification program.

The Mansfield Rule Certification measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions.

“We are proud that we have once again achieved Mansfield Plus Certification,” said Bill Stoeri, Dorsey’s Managing Partner. “Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, Dorsey has not deviated from our goal of creating an inclusive workplace where every lawyer has the ability to thrive and the opportunity to lead.”

Dorsey will take part in the fifth cycle of the Mansfield Rule Certification program process–Mansfield Rule Certification 5.0–that launched on July 15, 2021.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab creates and experiments with innovative ways to close the gender gap and boost diversity in law firms and legal departments by leveraging data, behavioral science, and design thinking.