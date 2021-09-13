Publix Receives an Inaugural Impact Award

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Progressive Grocer has awarded Publix an inaugural Impact Award in the category of Community Service/Local Impact. The publication’s new program was designed to showcase the positive impact retailers, suppliers and solution providers are making with environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

“A primary tenet of Publix’s mission statement is to be involved as responsible citizens in our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To us, Publix is more than just a supermarket, and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our associates and customers, and in the communities we serve.”

During the pandemic, local food bank partners saw a growing number of families needing assistance and, at the same time, farmers were discarding produce and milk because of decreased demand due to the closure of schools, restaurants and hotels. As a food retailer, Publix had the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of impacted families and farmers. The company amplified its focus on hunger alleviation by purchasing produce from farmers and milk from dairies in the Southeast and donating it to Feeding America® member food banks in the company’s operating area.

The company also continued to donate wholesome but unsalable dairy, deli, meat and produce items from stores to give to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofits.

Furthermore, Publix Super Markets Charities, which supports nonprofit organizations in Publix’s operating area, made donations to food banks and nonprofits across the Southeast, with the goal of providing additional food and other essential supplies to people hit hardest by the pandemic.

To learn more about Publix’s hunger initiatives, visit publix.com/hunger.

To read about the Impact Award, visit progressivegrocer.com/progressive-grocer-reveals-inaugural-impact-award-winners.com.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,282 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.