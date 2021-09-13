NALCAB to Host Virtual Latino Policy Summit to Discuss Solutions for Racial Equity & Economic Recovery

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the nation’s focus turns to social and economic justice and a path to recovery, NALCAB - the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders presents its 2021 Latino Economic Policy Summit: Leading America’s Recovery on Wednesday, October 6, 10AM-2PM CT. This 2nd annual summit will convene elected officials, industry experts and change makers in a virtual format to discuss issues that are critical to our country’s Latino communities, the fastest growing demographic in the US. Summit registration is free.

The Honorable Maxine Waters (D-CA 43rd District), Chair of the US House Financial Services Committee and is considered one of the most powerful women in American politics today, will kick off the event with a keynote address about making the US economy more fair, diverse and inclusive. The summit will also feature an in-depth conversation with Councilmember Nancy Navarro (Montgomery County, MD) on breaking barriers and uplifting low-income and minority communities through local policy.

The event’s public policy panel will take a deep dive into efforts to advance federal policy that supports the drivers of US economic growth – Latinos and communities of color.

Special remarks by US Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), and Thomas Saenz, MALDEF President will round out the day.

Topics of discussion include creating change through public policy, strengthening voter rights with fair representation in the redistricting process and spurring economic growth by promoting policies that advance the economic mobility of Latinos in areas such as immigration, small business, access to capital, equitable neighborhood development and more.

“The COVID 19 pandemic brought into sharp focus our nation’s inequalities in economic opportunity for Latinos, including access to capital for entrepreneurs, affordable housing instability, and wage gaps,” said Marla Bilonick, NALCAB President and CEO. “NALCAB’s Public Policy Summit will be an opportunity to explore pathways to an inclusive economic recovery and to promote policies that support the key drivers of US economic growth.”

About NALCAB

The National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB) is the hub of a national network of more than 130 member organizations that are anchor institutions in geographically and ethnically diverse Latino communities in 40 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. NALCAB supports our member institutions through funding, training, research and advocacy, enabling them to invest in their communities by building affordable housing, ensuring equitable neighborhood development, supporting small business growth, and providing financial counseling on issues including credit building and homeownership. As a grantmaker and US Treasury certified CDFI lender with offices in San Antonio and Washington DC, the NALCAB Network serves hundreds of thousands of low- and moderate-income people, advancing economic equity and inclusivity in the communities we serve.