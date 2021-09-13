Triax and EarthCam Team-up to Streamline Jobsite Check-in Confirmation

NORWALK, Conn. & UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for the connected worksite, and EarthCam, world-leading developer of construction camera technology and services, announced today enhancements to the Spot-r Mesh platform integration.

For the past two years, Triax clients have been able to use the entry and exit timestamps in the Spot-r Mesh dashboard to connect to EarthCam’s high-resolution video cameras and provide real-time, independent visual verification of the check-in/check-out process. This latest integration makes the user experience quicker and more efficient, eliminating the need to log into both the Spot-r and the EarthCam dashboards to see all their data.

The Spot-r Clip, an IoT device attached to a worker’s belt or affixed to a hardhat, is a multipurpose credential for a worker’s access to the jobsite. It is synced to a worker profile in the Spot-r Mesh dashboard, enabling supervisors to manage worker identification and certifications to ensure compliance with all labor regulations. With the EarthCam integration, this data is synced to a video camera that provides a 20 second video segment as each person enters and leaves the site. The segment is integrated directly into the Spot-r Mesh dashboard as a secure unique URL next to each worker entry. Contractors and owners can know who is on site, the exact time they entered and left as well as have visual confirmation at the click of a button without the need to log into multiple platforms.

EarthCam camera systems are ideally suited for visual identification – delivering the industry’s highest resolution and detail, along with IR illumination and night vision to add value and versatility. Contractors are increasingly reliant on the combination of visual data with IoT to increase productivity, safety and security.

“By controlling and thoroughly verifying jobsite access with the Triax/EarthCam integrated technology, we are able to significantly enhance our safety and security practices and reduce risk,” said Nick Lettire, president and CEO Lettire Construction. “We have peace of mind knowing that we are covering all the bases when it comes to controlling who is entering and exiting our site, 24/7.”

The goal of this expanded integration is to enhance user experience within the Spot-r Mesh dashboard by giving system administrators quick access to the video segments. With this integration, supervisors have the ability to confirm site counts, improve security by eliminating multiple workers entering on one set of credentials and have assurance Spot-r clips are only being utilized by the assigned worker.

About the Spot-r Platforms

In addition to site entry and certification visibility, Spot-r Mesh offers an end-to-end platform with real-time safety and equipment operator notifications, evacuation and muster capabilities as well as insight reporting for equipment optimization, work front exposure, labor risk indicators and many more. With remote visibility, Spot-r is changing the way contractors manage resources, safety and risk across their project portfolios. With the ability to identify safety issues in real-time, construction companies are improving injury response times by 91 percent, reducing the time it takes to evacuate jobsites by 72 percent, and helping safety leaders account for real-time worker location during an evacuation.

What’s more, organizations at the beginning of their digital transformation journey can start with Triax Technologies’ simplest solution, Spot-r Access. This solution is the lightest in the Spot-r suite and offers perimeter security with or without a physical turnstile while still managing all worker certifications and automating headcounts and hours. The solution utilizes Spot-r clips or RFID cards to access the site. What’s more, as an organization’s need for new data insights grows, there is a path forward to different levels of the Spot-r suite.

About EarthCam

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

More information can be found at www.earthcam.net.

About Triax Technologies, Inc.

Triax Technologies, Inc. is a leading technology company that develops and delivers fully connected IoT worksite platforms through a proprietary communication hub designed for industries such as construction, energy, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, heavy industrial and other challenging IT environments. Its Spot-r suite of wearable solutions addresses diverse digital needs, providing data-driven visibility to elevate worksite safety, work front exposure and security, while minimizing health and safety risks. Triax delivers intelligent, actionable insights, helping firms work safer and smarter. The company is privately held and based in Norwalk, Conn.

More information can be found at www.triaxtec.com.